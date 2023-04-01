Armley stabbing: Murder investigation as 18-year-old killed and boy injured in Brentwood Terrace taxi attack
A murder investigation has begun after an 18-year-old man was stabbed to death during an attack in Armley.
Police were first alerted at around 5.30pm on Friday by paramedics who said two people had been seriously injured on Brentwood Terrace. The 18-year-old man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Another boy, aged 16, was taken to hospital with serious injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.
Cordons are in place on Hall Road and Brentwood Terrace as investigators carry out forensic examination and specialist searches.
Brooklyn Terrace is among the streets currently sealed off by police. The various cordons in place mean that the Nisa shop in Hall Lane has also been forced to close.
Detective Chief Inspector Lee Townley, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, is the Senior Investigating Officer in the case. He said: “Extensive enquiries are being carried out in relation to this murder investigation, our thoughts remain with the victim who has lost his life as a result of a violent attack on the streets of Leeds.
“We are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident. What we do know is that the two males were in a taxi at the time when they were attacked by three suspects in another vehicle.
“I would appeal urgently to anyone who was in the area last night, who may have dash cam footage, or CCTV or mobile phone footage of anything suspicious to come forward.”
Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 or use the live chat facility on the force’s website, quoting log 1331 of 31 March. Information can also be given anonymously via the independent crime charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the reporting form on its website.
Our reporter Alex Grant has shared this footage from the scene as the police investigation continues:
Our reporter Alex Grant is at the scene where a large police cordon remains in place. An officer can be seen using a drone to get an aerial view of the scene.
Cordons are in place on Hall Road and Brentwood Terrace. Police say the surrounding area will undergo forensic examination and specialist searches.
An 18-year-old was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced deceased a short time later. A second victim, aged 16, was taken to hospital with serious injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening.