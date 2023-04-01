Police were called at 5.29pm yesterday (March 31) by the ambulance service to reports that two teenagers had been seriously injured on Brentwood Terrace in Armley.

An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Another boy, aged 16, was taken to hospital with serious but not believed to be life threatening injuries.

The news has rocked the local Armley community, coming just two weeks after Trust Gangata, a 17-year-old college student, was stabbed to death at a house party. Four men have been charged with his murder and are being held in custody ahead of a trial later this year.

Upon hearing the news, one shocked resident told the YEP: “Oh no not again. It just feels constant at the moment. Another knife and another young life lost. It’s just so sad and my heart goes out to the family.”

Another neighbour added: “It’s just another life wasted. Another kid who won’t get to grow up, get married and live life. I can’t help but worry about what kind of world my kids are growing up in.”

West Yorkshire Police are carrying out additional patrols in the area to offer reassurance to residents as a large cordon remains in place on Hall Road, Brentwood Terrace and nearby streets as investigators carry out forensic examination and specialist searches.

Another local expressed fear over an apparent rise in knife crime among youths today questioning where the days of settling disputes with your fists went.

He said: “It used to be that you used your fists, step outside ‘fight fight fight’, one hits the deck, you shake hands and move on. Now it’s just all knives and stabbings. Leeds is becoming London and it’s sad.”

Acknowledging the concerns that many local people will have, Detective Chief Inspector Lee Townley said: “This incident will undoubtedly cause concern in the community and we are working with our colleagues in the Neighbourhood Policing team to step up patrols and provide extra reassurance.”

The latest incident on Brentwood Terrace, is located just a short walk from Salisbury Grove, where Trust Gangata was stabbed on March 19.

Armley councillor Lou Cunningham has called on the local community to “stand together” after “the loss of another young life in the space of weeks to knife crime”.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, she also called on the community to work with police teams for their investigation.

She said: “Thoughts and prayers go to the family and friends of those affected. I urge our Armley community to continue to stand together as we always do.

“Please work with our police teams and partners if you have any information which may help with their investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or use their online live chat facility quoting log reference 1331 of March 31.

Information can also be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.