West Yorkshire Police said the man and a 16-year-old boy were in a taxi in the Armley area of the city when they were attacked late on Friday afternoon. Here’s everything we know so far as the investigation continues.

What happened on Friday afternoon?

Police were first alerted at around 5.30pm on Friday March 31 by the ambulance service. They were responding to reports that two male victims had been seriously injured.

A police officer uses a drone to capture evidence at the scene in Armley.

An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. A second victim – a 16-year-old boy – was taken to hospital too. His injuries were described as serious but not believed to be life-threatening.

What have police said about their investigation?

Detectives from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are investigating. Police cordons are in place on Hall Road and Brentwood Terrace, and the surrounding area will undergo forensic examination and specialist searches.

Police say extensive enquiries are taking place as they work to establish what happened during the fatal attack and who is responsible. Officers could be seen working at the scene on Saturday morning, with a drone being used to capture aerial footage. Much of Strawberry Lane Park was also closed to the public.

What has the senior officer in the case said?

Detective Chief Inspector Lee Townley, a member of West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, is the Senior Investigating Officer. He said: “Extensive enquiries are being carried out in relation to this murder investigation, our thoughts remain with the victim who has lost his life as a result of a violent attack on the streets of Leeds.

“We are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident. What we do know is that the two males were in a taxi at the time when they were attacked by three suspects in another vehicle. I would appeal urgently to anyone who was in the area last night, who may have dash cam footage, or CCTV or mobile phone footage of anything suspicious to come forward.

“This incident will undoubtedly cause concern in the community and we are working with our colleagues in the Neighbourhood Policing team to step up patrols and provide extra reassurance.”

How to pass on information to investigators

Police want to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of the attack. They also want to hear from anyone with dash cam footage, CCTV footage or mobile phone footage that captures the incident or anyone acting suspiciously.

