1. Jake Syron
Jake Syron was jailed at Leeds Crown Court after admitting causing serious injury through dangerous driving. The hit-and-run driver overtook a car waiting at a crossing and smashed into a pedestrian outside the Tipsy Cow pub in Morley. He was jailed for 39 months and banned from driving for more than 55 months. | WYP
2. John Eastman
John Eastman, 43, who has more than 150 offences on his record, was found hiding under the bed at his girlfriend’s house in Castleford after he climbed the walls at HMP Kirkham and fled after claiming he was promised he would be released. The judge gave him an additional four weeks’ jail. | WYP
3. Charles Stroud
Charles Stroud, 30, was jailed for 30 months and given a new five-year restraining order after he broke into a home looking for his ex girlfriend, before launching a sickening attack on a wheelchair-bound man. He admitted charges of burglary with intent to cause GBH, two counts of common assault, criminal damage and breach of a restraining order designed to keep him away from his ex. | WYP
4. Bailey Hudson
Bailey Hudson, of Harley Gardens, Pudsey, was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment after admitting an offence of violent disorder and an offence of arson for his part in the Harehills disorder of July 28, 2024. 27 people have now been convicted and sentenced as part of the continuing investigation. | WYP
5. Mason Birch
Mason Birch, 19, committed a string of burglaries and attempted break-ins, including an incident in which he smashed his way into a home and threatened a couple in bed with a machete and a hammer. He was jailed for five years. | WYP
6. Joshua Spreadbury and Conor McCarthy
Joshua Spreadbury and Conor McCarthy were both jailed for the 19-hour torture of a man with a blow torch, after accusing him of stealing cocaine. Judge Simon Batiste called the victim’s ordeal as “horrific and sadistic”. They were jailed for 12 and 13 years respectively. | WYP