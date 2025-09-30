31 vicious criminals locked up in Leeds in September including 'sadistic' pair and Morley hit-and-run driver

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 30th Sep 2025, 04:45 BST

Over two dozen vicious criminals have appeared before Leeds Crown Court in September - with some handed lengthy sentences behind bars.

From a hit-and-run driver who catapulted a pedestrian 20 metres along the road, outside a pub in Morley, to two Leeds gang members jailed for the “sadistic” 19-hour torture of a man with a blow torch.

Also in the headlines this month was a number of predatory paedophiles, including one who pulled down the pants of a 12-year-old boy while filming him.

Keep up to date with all the latest and breaking news in Leeds with the YEP’s new WhatsApp channel

Here are 31 of the criminals who appeared before judges at Leeds Crown Court during September.

Jake Syron was jailed at Leeds Crown Court after admitting causing serious injury through dangerous driving. The hit-and-run driver overtook a car waiting at a crossing and smashed into a pedestrian outside the Tipsy Cow pub in Morley. He was jailed for 39 months and banned from driving for more than 55 months.

1. Jake Syron

Jake Syron was jailed at Leeds Crown Court after admitting causing serious injury through dangerous driving. The hit-and-run driver overtook a car waiting at a crossing and smashed into a pedestrian outside the Tipsy Cow pub in Morley. He was jailed for 39 months and banned from driving for more than 55 months. | WYP

Photo Sales
John Eastman, 43, who has more than 150 offences on his record, was found hiding under the bed at his girlfriend’s house in Castleford after he climbed the walls at HMP Kirkham and fled after claiming he was promised he would be released. The judge gave him an additional four weeks’ jail.

2. John Eastman

John Eastman, 43, who has more than 150 offences on his record, was found hiding under the bed at his girlfriend’s house in Castleford after he climbed the walls at HMP Kirkham and fled after claiming he was promised he would be released. The judge gave him an additional four weeks’ jail. | WYP

Photo Sales
Charles Stroud, 30, was jailed for 30 months and given a new five-year restraining order after he broke into a home looking for his ex girlfriend, before launching a sickening attack on a wheelchair-bound man. He admitted charges of burglary with intent to cause GBH, two counts of common assault, criminal damage and breach of a restraining order designed to keep him away from his ex.

3. Charles Stroud

Charles Stroud, 30, was jailed for 30 months and given a new five-year restraining order after he broke into a home looking for his ex girlfriend, before launching a sickening attack on a wheelchair-bound man. He admitted charges of burglary with intent to cause GBH, two counts of common assault, criminal damage and breach of a restraining order designed to keep him away from his ex. | WYP

Photo Sales
Bailey Hudson, of Harley Gardens, Pudsey, was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment after admitting an offence of violent disorder and an offence of arson for his part in the Harehills disorder of July 28, 2024. 27 people have now been convicted and sentenced as part of the continuing investigation.

4. Bailey Hudson

Bailey Hudson, of Harley Gardens, Pudsey, was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment after admitting an offence of violent disorder and an offence of arson for his part in the Harehills disorder of July 28, 2024. 27 people have now been convicted and sentenced as part of the continuing investigation. | WYP

Photo Sales
Mason Birch, 19, committed a string of burglaries and attempted break-ins, including an incident in which he smashed his way into a home and threatened a couple in bed with a machete and a hammer. He was jailed for five years.

5. Mason Birch

Mason Birch, 19, committed a string of burglaries and attempted break-ins, including an incident in which he smashed his way into a home and threatened a couple in bed with a machete and a hammer. He was jailed for five years. | WYP

Photo Sales
Joshua Spreadbury and Conor McCarthy were both jailed for the 19-hour torture of a man with a blow torch, after accusing him of stealing cocaine. Judge Simon Batiste called the victim’s ordeal as “horrific and sadistic”. They were jailed for 12 and 13 years respectively.

6. Joshua Spreadbury and Conor McCarthy

Joshua Spreadbury and Conor McCarthy were both jailed for the 19-hour torture of a man with a blow torch, after accusing him of stealing cocaine. Judge Simon Batiste called the victim’s ordeal as “horrific and sadistic”. They were jailed for 12 and 13 years respectively. | WYP

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsWest Yorkshire Police
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice