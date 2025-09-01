1. Bernard Joyce
Bernard Joyce, 50, was jailed for six years at Leeds Crown Court last week after being found guilty of abusing two young boys more than 30 years ago. He was charged with a total of 17 offences against both victims, including indecent assaults and gross indecency, and was found guilty of 15 offences following a trial which concluded in May this year. | WYP
2. Jaden Picken
Jaden Picken, 22, launched an unprovoked attack on a man enjoying a Christmas night out with friends in Big Fellas in Pontefract. The man suffered a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain. Picken was handed a 22-month jail sentence. | WYP
3. Sonny Parker
Sonny Parker, 39, of Hornby Close, Middlesbrough, was jailed for 27 months after admitting ABH and harassment without violence. The court heard how the "jealous and obsessive" groom refused to let his new wife have photos taken with other men at their wedding before viciously attacking her on their honeymoon. | West Yorkshire Police/Getty
4. Ben Manion
Ben Manion, 31, of Cross Flatts Crescent, was jailed for three years after admitting three counts of making indecent images, distributing images, possession of prohibited images and possession of extreme pornography involving sexual acts with animals. He was caught trying to groom a boy, weeks after he was arrested for sharing abuse images online. | West Yorkshire Police/National World
5. Ian Rothery
Ian Rothery, 70, carried out an “inexplicable” brutal and bloody attack on his long-term partner, stabbing her multiple times and kicking and punching her until she was unconscious. He was jailed for six years and eight months. | WYP
6. Javed Iqbal
Javed Iqbal, 57, followed a 13-year-old girl around an Aldi store in Leeds on May 26 this year. He was previously jailed for four years in 2016 for two charges; sexual activity with a child under the age of 16 and detaining a child. Iqbal was sentenced to 18 months in prison and a restraining order was imposed on him for an indefinite period. | WYP