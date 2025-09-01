6 . Javed Iqbal

Javed Iqbal, 57, followed a 13-year-old girl around an Aldi store in Leeds on May 26 this year. He was previously jailed for four years in 2016 for two charges; sexual activity with a child under the age of 16 and detaining a child. Iqbal was sentenced to 18 months in prison and a restraining order was imposed on him for an indefinite period. | WYP