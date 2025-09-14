1. Joshua Spreadbury and Conor McCarthy
Joshua Spreadbury (left) and Conor McCarthy (right) were both jailed for the 19-hour torture of a man with a blow torch, after accusing him of stealing cocaine. Judge Simon Batiste called the victim’s ordeal as “horrific and sadistic”. They were jailed for 12 and 13 years respectively. | WYP
2. David Carrasco
David Carrasco, 36, who was out of jail on licence, attacked his mother and hit her so hard that her glasses were left embedded in her skin. He has 49 previous convictions for 88 offences, many for violence. The judge, Recorder David Kelly, jailed him for another 12 months. | WYP
3. Nathan Penwell
Knife-carrying Nathan Penwell, 32, made a grab for the phone of a chef outside Dunarea Grill, but did not count on the woman fighting back. Penwell, who has previous convictions for robbery, was handed a lengthy jail sentence of four years at Leeds Crown Court this week. | WYP
4. Ronan Manion
Hammer-wielding drug addict Ronan Manion, 26, was already on a restraining order for attacking his former girlfriend when he threatened to “smash it” over his ex’s head. Judge Simon Batiste gave him an overall 24-month jail sentence, and extended the restraining order for an indefinite length. | WYP
5. Callum Collinson
Callum Collinson and Kadie Clark were caught carrying cocaine and cannabis with their four-month-old baby in the car. A backpack belonging to Collinson was found to contain the drugs. Clark had £4,780 in cash in her possession. He was jailed for two years, while she was given a six-month community order with 10 rehabilitation days with probation. | WYP
6. James Maloney
James Maloney, 21, was caught with wraps of cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin and more than £2,000 in cash in his car not long after being released from his previous sentence. He was jailed for 45 months and warned him that should he be caught again, he will face a mandatory seven-year sentence. | WYP