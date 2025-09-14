Eight callous criminals locked up in Leeds this week including 'sadistic' pair and predatory paedophile

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 14th Sep 2025, 16:30 BST

Here are eight of the callous criminals who were locked up at Leeds Crown Court this week.

Their crimes include a convicted paedophile who “wormed” his way into an unsuspecting family and groped a young boy.

Also sentenced this week was two Leeds gang members who were jailed for the “sadistic” 19-hour torture of a man with a blow torch.

See our gallery below for the full round-up of criminals locked up in Leeds this week...

1. Joshua Spreadbury and Conor McCarthy

Joshua Spreadbury (left) and Conor McCarthy (right) were both jailed for the 19-hour torture of a man with a blow torch, after accusing him of stealing cocaine. Judge Simon Batiste called the victim’s ordeal as “horrific and sadistic”. They were jailed for 12 and 13 years respectively. | WYP

2. David Carrasco

David Carrasco, 36, who was out of jail on licence, attacked his mother and hit her so hard that her glasses were left embedded in her skin. He has 49 previous convictions for 88 offences, many for violence. The judge, Recorder David Kelly, jailed him for another 12 months. | WYP

3. Nathan Penwell

Knife-carrying Nathan Penwell, 32, made a grab for the phone of a chef outside Dunarea Grill, but did not count on the woman fighting back. Penwell, who has previous convictions for robbery, was handed a lengthy jail sentence of four years at Leeds Crown Court this week. | WYP

4. Ronan Manion

Hammer-wielding drug addict Ronan Manion, 26, was already on a restraining order for attacking his former girlfriend when he threatened to “smash it” over his ex’s head. Judge Simon Batiste gave him an overall 24-month jail sentence, and extended the restraining order for an indefinite length. | WYP

5. Callum Collinson

Callum Collinson and Kadie Clark were caught carrying cocaine and cannabis with their four-month-old baby in the car. A backpack belonging to Collinson was found to contain the drugs. Clark had £4,780 in cash in her possession. He was jailed for two years, while she was given a six-month community order with 10 rehabilitation days with probation. | WYP

6. James Maloney

James Maloney, 21, was caught with wraps of cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin and more than £2,000 in cash in his car not long after being released from his previous sentence. He was jailed for 45 months and warned him that should he be caught again, he will face a mandatory seven-year sentence. | WYP

