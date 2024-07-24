Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man whose son and grandchildren died in a horror crash near Wakefield has paid tribute to his "amazing" family.

Graham Roller's son Shane, 33, died alongside his partner Shannen Morgan, 30, when their Ford Focus collided with a motorcycle on Sunday (July 21).

Two of Graham's grandchildren, nine-year-old Rubie Morgan-Roller and four-year-old Lillie Morgan-Roller, were also killed in the tragic crash on the A61 Barnsley Road.

It left the family's 11-year-old daughter without her mum, dad and sisters.

The motorcyclist and pillion passenger - who have been named as Christopher Barton, 56, and Janine Barton, 48 - also died at the scene between Staincross in Barnsley and Newmillerdam in Wakefield.

In a tribute to Shane, Shannen, Rubie and Lillie on social media, Graham described his son as an "amazing father" with "a heart of gold". He said that Shannen was "funny" and an "amazing mum" who "thought the world" of her three children.

Graham said: "On Sunday we lost part of our family, Shane Roller, Shannen Morgan and two beautiful little grand daughters in a terrible car accident.

"Shane wasn't just a son but an amazing father and he had a heart of gold. Shannen, our daughter in law, was funny and was also an amazing mum and they thought the world of their little family.

"They will be very much missed by everyone that knew them, but they will always be in our hearts and thoughts forever. Fly high and stay safe together. Love you more than words can say."

A fundraiser for the 11-year-old girl whose family were killed in the crash has now surpassed £340,000.

She was described as “bright and resilient” in the GoFundMe page set up by Paul Hepple.

It explained that the child had “lost her whole world in an instant”, adding that “despite her unimaginable loss,” she has showed “incredible strength every day”.