Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A fundraiser for a young girl whose family were killed in a tragic crash near Wakefield has surpassed £200,000.

Police confirmed that Shane Roller and his partner Shannen Morgan died in the “devastating” collision on the A61 Barnsley Road on Sunday (July 21). It also claimed the lives of their daughters nine-year-old Rubie and four-year-old Lillie.

The couple had another daughter, who was described as “bright and resilient” in a GoFundMe page set up by Paul Hepple.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fundraiser for an 11-year-old girl whose family were killed in a tragic crash near Wakefield has surpassed £200,000. | James Hardisty

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fundraising page explains that the 11-year-old had “lost her whole world in an instant” as a result of the crash. It added that “despite her unimaginable loss,” she has showed “incredible strength every day”.

After just 24 hours, the fundraiser had accumulated £211,000, which will go towards her living expenses, education, counselling and emotional support, and future care.

In a update posted on the page this morning (July 23), Mr Hepple said: “The love and support we have received from all of you have been truly overwhelming, and we are deeply grateful.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He thanked donors for their “incredible generosity and support”, adding: “Your contributions are making a significant difference in her life, providing her with the stability and care she needs during this difficult time.”

A police investigation is continuing after the crash on Sunday, which resulted in the deaths of six people and happened between Staincross in Barnsley and Newmillerdam in Wakefield. Police said that the family were travelling in a Ford Focus, which collided with a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist and pillion passenger, a man and a woman, were also confirmed dead at the scene, but have not yet been named by police.