One of the hottest parties of the summer, Love Island, is set to come to an end as the finale is rapidly approaching - and North Yorkshire has a representative.

Host Laura Whitmore will soon reveal the winners of this year’s dating reality television show, passing on a bumper £50,000 cheque. Spanning 56 episodes, dozens of lovebirds have ‘cracked on’ in an attempt to form a good emotional connection, but now eight remain.

One of which is Tasha Ghouri, who hails from the Yorkshire region.

Here is everything you need to know about the Love Island final; such as how to vote for Tasha Ghouri, a full list of finalists and how to watch it on television.

Who is Tasha Ghouri?

Tasha Ghouri.

Tasha Ghouri made history in the villa when she became the first deaf contestant in series eight of the hugely-popular reality show Love Island.

The 23-year-old who grew up in Thirsk, which is less than an hour’s drive from Leeds, is currently coupled up with boyfriend Andrew Le Page.

Ms Ghouri works as a model and a dancer, appearing in various music videos.

Deaf for most of her life, Tasha has used a cochlear implant since she was a child.

A cochlear implant is a small electronic device that helps people with deafness to hear a full range of sounds.

Before entering the villa, the dancer spoke of her “shambles” of a dating life and was searching for “the one”.

It seems that she has indeed found it, making fellow contestant and first love Andrew Le Page her first-ever boyfriend.

When is the Love Island final in 2022?

After months of flirting and coupling up, partnered with a dash of drama, the final episode of this season of Love Island has arrived.

It is scheduled to air on Monday, 1 August in 2022.

Who are the Love Island finalists and where are they from?

Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri with their "son" Leo during the baby challenge on Love Island 2022 (ITV)

The following is the full list of Love Island series eight finalists in 2022:

Tasha Ghouri (Thirsk, Yorkshire)

Andrew Le Page (Guernsey)

Davide Sanclimenti (Italy/Manchester)

Ekin-Su Culculoglu (Islington, London)

Gemma Owen (Chester)

Luca Bish (Brighton)

Indiyah Polack (London)

Dami Hope (Dublin, Ireland)

How can I vote for Tasha Ghouri to win?

The decision as to which couple is awarded the Love Island crown is ultimately down to the audience.

Love Island regularly amasses a viewership of around five million, yet each one has power in voting for their winners.

If you wish to vote for Yorkshire’s Tasha Ghouri and her partner Andrew Le Page to walk away with £50,000, this can only be achieved through the official Love Island app - it is available on Apple and Android devices free-of-charge.

The voting window is currently open at the time of publication, where you will have the opportunity to cast one vote for one of the couples.

It is expected to open for the last time at some point during Monday night’s final.

For more information and to cast your vote, please visit the ITV website .

How can I watch the Love Island final 2022?

The grand finale of season eight of Love Island will air at 9 pm on ITV 2.

It is scheduled to last for just-shy of two hours and end at around 10:45 pm.

If for whatever reason you can not catch the goings on live, you will have the opportunity to see who is crowned winner on catch-up via the ITV Hub .