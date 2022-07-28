See inside this spacious village home that has business premises

The detached and spacious Victorian property within Ackworth Moor Top village is split over four floors.

Its modern interior is mainly open plan so lends itself to family living.

It has a shop, with permission to run two businesses from home, and a drinks license. With customer parking, it could suit a variety of uses, including as a separate annexe.

Oakleigh house was built in the 1890s by local quarry owner William Westwood, for himself, his wife Ada and their family. Their daughter, Maud Westwood, later inherited Oakleigh, and lived there while working in the silent theatre across the road, where she played the piano.

She converted one of the ground floor rooms to an air raid shelter that was used by schoolchildren throughout the war.

After being split in to flats in the late 1950s, it was converted back into one home by the Johnsons, and now hosts a butcher's business and shop.

Its ground floor accommodation has a reception hallway, a formal dining room with bay window and French doors out to a decked area, an open plan kitchen with lounge area and doors that leading out to a rear balcony and a separate sitting room.

The kitchen has its original fire place, and features an island unit with three seats, an Aga with three ovens, and wall panelling.

A landing with a stained glass window leads to the main bedroom with large bay window is on the first floor, with two further double bedrooms, a large office and a spacious house bathroom.

To the second floor are two double bedrooms, both with Velux windows.

More reception rooms are on the lower ground floor, including a snug, a boot room, storage, and an industrial walk in fridge.

There is also a shop floor with kitchen worktops and a w.c..

The driveway provides parking space, along with the garage.

Oakleigh House, Ackworth Moor Top, is for sale priced £625.000, with Logic Real Estate.

Call 01977 700595 for further information or to view.

1. A character property The building has multiple rooms with many original features. Photo: Logic Real Estate Photo Sales

2. An impressive entrance hall and staircase The open plan kitchen with lounge, dining room and a sitting room with access to a balcony are all on the ground floor. Photo: Logic Real Estate Photo Sales

3. Multiple reception rooms There are several original fireplaces in rooms throughout the property, including bedrooms. Photo: Logic Real Estate Photo Sales

4. A lawned garden There is an enclosed, south facing garden with the property, with seating areas. Photo: Logic Real Estate Photo Sales