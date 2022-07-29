Leeds train station will see limited service on Saturday July 30 as yet another nationwide rail strike is under way.

5,500 members from the ASLEF union and National Rail workers from eight train companies are today walking out on strike over pay, terms and conditions and jobs.

June 2022 saw three walkouts which caused severe disruption for events like Glastonbury Festival and this weekend will see another strike from the ASLEF union.

Here is everything you will need to know about travelling via train today as the ASLEF strike hits Leeds.

Passengers are being warned to only travel by train if “absolutely necessary” during Saturday’s strikes. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

When are the strikes scheduled to take place?

Industrial action by the National Rail workers will take place today Saturday July 30.

A total of 5,500 union members walk out and will cause disruption for passengers across the UK.

Why are ASLEF union members and National Rail workers going on strike?

Much like the strike action taking place in June 2022, the main motivation of the ASLEF strike is over pay issues and working conditions.

The trade unions have been in talks with officials at Network Rail over a pay increase matching the current rate of inflation and crippling cost of living crisis currently going on in the United Kingdom.

Both had been in deep-rooted conversation since the biggest rail strikes in 30 years took place over three days in June 2022.

ASLEF general secretary Mick Whelan have stated that they don’t want to go on strike, but that they have “been forced into this position by the train companies, driven by the Tory government. The drivers at the companies where we are striking have had a real terms pay cut over the last three years – since April 2019.

“‘And these companies are offering us nothing, saying their hands have been tied by the government. That means, in real terms, with inflation running ahead at 9%, 10%, and even 11% this year, according to which index you use, that they are being told to take a real terms pay cut. And that is not acceptable.” he added in an official statement.

A flag on an Aslef picket line. Train drivers at eight rail companies are to stage a 24-hour Saturday strike later this month in pay disputes, threatening more disruption to services.

How are train services in Leeds affected and what train companies are striking?

The national strike action seeing 5,500 ASLEF union members and Network Rail workers from eight train companies will mean that there will be disruption in Leeds on Saturday.

What services will be operating in Leeds on Saturday July 30?

It is worth noting that, as opposed to the RMT strike on Wednesday, the ASLEF strike will only affect LNER trains from Leeds train station.

LNER has announced that the only train departing from Leeds train station on Saturday July 30 is the 7:15am to London King’s Cross.

Please be aware that there will be no buses replacing cancelled trains on strike days. Passengers are therefore advised to make other arrangements if travelling is necessary.

What has the UK government said?

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “It’s incredibly disappointing that, just three days after their ballots closed, Aslef bosses have already opted for destructive strike action, instead of engaging in constructive talks.