Tapas is perfect for people who can’t choose one one dish. A variety of smaller dishes never hits wrong for a weekend dinner out.

Leeds has a superb selection of restaurants offering tapas of all sorts for you to choose from.

Whether you’re after Mediterranean or Latin tapas, or a British take, there is a restaurant for you.

Here are the five best restaurants in Leeds to get tapas over the bank holiday weekend according to Tripadvisor reviews.

The best places to get tapas in Leeds according to Tripadvisor reviews

1. La Taberna Leeds

"The food was absolutely delicious. Cannot fault it. Service was lovely- friendly and attentive staff. Also the atmosphere was great." Average rating: 5/5

Where: Britannia House 16 York Place Basement Britannia House, Leeds LS1 2EU

Rating: 5/5

Here is what some customers had to say about La Taberna Leeds:

“Nice traditional menu with a handful of specials. The first plate arrived promptly and the food was delicious. Bread & oil, prawns, patatas bravas, sardines and chicken rolls. Really tasty. Loved it and highly recommend for a decent tapas!”

“The service from the staff was excellent and the food was easily the best tapas we have tasted - great selection and cooked to perfection. Lovely glass of Rioja wine and a Spanish beer to compliment our meal. Atmosphere was really relaxed. We will definitely be back for a meal again in the near future. Well done to all at La Taberna, muchas gracias.”

“Warm and welcoming cosy restaurant, super friendly staff greeted us as a family immediately we arrived. Great choice of tapas on the menu, we ordered a couple of starters and about 7 tapas dishes between the 3 of us. All the food was of the highest quality, a real highlight being the lamb cutlets that were melt-in-the-mouth tender.”

For more information about La Taberna Leeds and a menu visit Tripadvisor .

2. Myrtle Tavern, Meanwood

In tenth place, (Bengal Brasseries' site in Haddon Road came ninth), was Myrtle Tavern in Meanwood. The pub serves a selection of sharing plates and also classic dishes like fish and chips, in a Kirkstall three swords beer batter, homemade Shepard's pie and the Full Monty burger and chips. A reviewer said: "What a fabulous little gem. The service, the food, the atmosphere. Sunday Lunch was a true delight without the washing up. We opted to have our Lunch in the marquee and wasn’t disappointed, cosy and warm. Excellent. A real all rounder."

Where: Parkside Road Meanwood, Leeds LS6 4NE

Rating: 5/5

Here is what some customers had to say about Myrtle Tavern, Meanwood:

“Tapas menu was fantastic, compliments to the chef and his menu, service was fantastic, Henry very knowledgeable and some great recommendations. Noticed a big beer garden out the front which I will try in the summer along with more of the food when possible!”

“First visit back inside and we had the pleasure of trying out the new tapas menu yesterday and it was fantastic! The menu works perfectly if you want a light bite alongside your drinks but also has plenty of options on the menu to make a great pub meal out - as meat eaters we tried most of the fish/meat options which were all presented well and tasted delicious. There was also plenty on the menu for vegetarians and even a nice selection of desserts!”

“Booked a tapas ,side and cocktail deal for 2. Excellent! Pigs cheeks and meatballs along with the truffle chips were superb and the pornstar martinis too! Bread and butter pudding and cheesecake backed it up well!”

For more information about Myrtle Tavern, Meanwood and a menu visit Tripadvisor .

3. Revolucion De Cuba

Revolucion De Cuba, a restaurant/late-night bar in the heart of Leeds city centre, offers a large tapas menu with big flavours. Highlights on the menu include the spiced black beans with tortilla chips, king prawns in mojito batter and lamb meatballs in Cuban tomato sauce.

Where: 64-68 Call Lane, Leeds LS1 6DT

Ranking: 4.5/5

Here is what some customers had to say about Revolucion De Cuba:

“The service was absolutely fantastic; it was really personal and made out visit special. We ordered six tapas dishes and the food was beautiful. This is our second visit and we’ll definitely be visiting again”

“I keep returning here! It’s just round the corner from the office which is handy, and both the food and drinks are lovely. Always get the tapas, plenty of selection and everything I’ve had has been so nice!”

“Had a lovely night with some tapas Aimee was fantastic for our table! Would highly recommend to anyone will be coming again!”

For more information about Revolucion De Cuba and a menu visit Tripadvisor .

4. Las Iguanas

Las Iguanas.

Where: 3 Cloth Hall Street Unit 3, Leeds LS1 2HD

Rating: 4.5/5

Here is what some customers had to say about Las Iguanas:

“The food was lovely, 5 tapas and a side of chips was more than enough for two people.”

“Would highly recommend las iguanas Leeds, the food is incredible (especially the tapas and copacabana burger) the drinks are amazing and the non alcoholic options are amazing (I’ve tried many of the amazing cocktails before, Caips and passion fruit zombie are the best).”

“The tapas is amazing! 241 cocktails are amazing! Tina is amazing! 10/10 recommend! Passion fruit zombie and cheese empanadas were my favourite”

For more information about Las Iguanas and a menu visit Tripadvisor .

5. Ambiente Tapas Restaurant

Offering three courses for £15 as part of Eat Leeds.

Where: 36-38 The Calls Calls Landing Building, Leeds LS2 7EW

Rating: 4.5/5

Here is what some customers had to say about Ambiente Tapas Restaurant:

“Honestly the best tapas I’ve had in a very long time. We had 9 different dishes between us and they were all great. Cant fault the food at all.”

“All the dishes were absolutely delicious - our party of 6 all agreed it was some of the best tapas we’d ever had, and for an excellent price versus some other places! The seafood paella is a must, it was amazing. One of our party was coeliac and the waitress was so helpful and reassuring - although some dishes were fried with gluten, she suggested plenty of alternatives and we all left full.”

“Wonderful tapas, service was friendly and fast. Good value for money.

My daughter and I enjoyed a selection of vegetable and meat dishes including croquettes, caramelised chorizo, spiced beef, mushrooms and patatas bravas. We episodically enjoyed the Catalonian bread starter. The waiter was patient with our choices, and brought everything out fresh and hot as it was ready.”