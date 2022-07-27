Around 40,000 RMT union members and National Rail workers from 14 train companies are set to walk out on strike in August 2022 over pay, terms and conditions and jobs.

June 2022 saw three walkouts which caused severe disruption for events like Glastonbury Festival and this week will see two days of strikes from the RMT.

Two additional strike dates are set in August.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is everything you will need to know about the RMT strike that hits Leeds in August 2022.

Passengers make their way through Glasgow Central station as a nationwide strike called by the RMT Union was held today on 27 July (Pic: Getty Images)

When are the strikes scheduled to take place?

Industrial action by the National Rail workers are set to take place for a 24-hour period on Thursday August 18 as well as Saturday August 20.

Both days will see about 40,000 RMT union members walk out and will cause severe disruption for passengers across the UK.

Why are RMT union members and National Rail workers going on strike?

Much like the strike action taking place in June and July 2022, the main motivation of the RMT strike is over pay and working conditions.

The trade unions have been in talks with officials at Network Rail over a pay increase matching the current rate of inflation and crippling cost of living crisis currently going on in the United Kingdom.

Both had been in deep-rooted conversation since the biggest rail strikes in 30 years took place over three days in June 2022.

Railway strikers had voted overwhelmingly in favour of striking across Network Rail and 14 train operating companies.

With a turnout of 71% of RMT members, 89% voted in favour of striking last month.

However, talks have since stalled between RMT and Network Rail, leading to yet another day of planned strike action that will hit Leeds’railway services.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said unionmembers are more determined than ever to fight for better treatment by Network Rail and will not be bullied by officials:

“Strike action will take place this Wednesday as planned and our members are more determined than ever to secure a decent pay rise, job security and good working conditions.

“Network Rail have not made any improvement on their previous pay offer and the train companies have not offered us anything new. In fact Network Rail have upped the ante threatening to impose compulsory redundancies and unsafe 50% cuts to maintenance work, if we did not withdraw our planned strike action.” he added in an official statement.

“The train operating companies have put driver-only operations on the table along with ransacking our members’ terms and conditions.

“RMT will continue to negotiate in good faith but we will not be bullied or cajoled by anyone.

“The government needs to stop their interference in this dispute so the rail employers can come to a negotiated settlement with us.”

The picket line outside Liverpool Lime Street station (Photo: PA)

How are train services in Leeds affected and what train companies are affected?

The national strike action, seeing more than 40,000 RMT union members and Network Rail workers and 14 train companies, will mean severe disruptions will take place in August 2022.

What services will be operating in Leeds on August 18 and August 20?

Train operators that run services from Leeds and that will see severe disruptions are:

National Rail has issued a warning to passengers travelling today Wednesday July 27 that trains will finish much earlier than normal and that passengers keep an eye on any updates on their train operating companies websites.