Leeds train station will see limited service today as yet another nationwide rail strike is under way.

Around 40,000 RMT union members and National Rail workers from 14 train companies are today walking out on strike over pay, terms and conditions and jobs.

June 2022 saw three walkouts which caused severe disruption for events like Glastonbury Festival and this week will see two days of strikes from the RMT.

Here is everything you will need to know about travelling via train today as the RMT strike hits Leeds; such as when trains depart, how long is the strike scheduled to take place, what services will be affected and why the National Rail workers are striking.

Passengers make their way through Glasgow Central station as a nationwide strike called by the RMT Union was held today on 27 July (Pic: Getty Images)

When are the strikes scheduled to take place?

Industrial action by the National Rail workers will take place on Wednesday July 27 and Saturday July 30.

Both days will see about 40,000 RMT union members walk out and will cause severe disruption for passengers across the UK.

Why are RMT union members and National Rail workers going on strike?

Much like the strike action taking place in June 2022, the main motivation of the RMT strike is over pay issues and working conditions.

The trade unions have been in talks with officials at Network Rail over a pay increase matching the current rate of inflation and crippling cost of living crisis currently going on in the United Kingdom.

Both had been in deep-rooted conversation since the biggest rail strikes in 30 years took place over three days in June 2022.

Railway strikers had voted overwhelmingly in favour of striking across Network Rail and 14 train operating companies.

With a turnout of 71% of RMT members, 89% voted in favour of striking last month.

However, talks have since stalled between RMT and Network Rail, leading to yet another day of planned strike action that will hit Leeds railway services on Wednesday.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said that its members are more determined than ever to fight for better treatment by Network Rail and will not be bullied by officials: “Strike action will take place this Wednesday as planned and our members are more determined than ever to secure a decent pay rise, job security and good working conditions.

“Network Rail have not made any improvement on their previous pay offer and the train companies have not offered us anything new. In fact Network Rail have upped the ante threatening to impose compulsory redundancies and unsafe 50% cuts to maintenance work, if we did not withdraw our planned strike action.” he added in an official statement.

“The train operating companies have put driver-only operations on the table along with ransacking our members’ terms and conditions.

“RMT will continue to negotiate in good faith but we will not be bullied or cajoled by anyone.

“The government needs to stop their interference in this dispute so the rail employers can come to a negotiated settlement with us.”

How are train services in Leeds affected and what train companies are striking?

The national strike action seeing more than 40,000 RMT union members and Network Rail workers and 14 train companies will mean that only around 20% of services will be operating today Wednesday.

What services will be operating in Leeds on Wednesday July 27?

LNER has announced that no trains will travel north from Leeds today. They have also said that the last train from Leeds to London will depart at 15:45 and the last train for Doncaster an hour later, 16:45.

Until then, trains will operate hourly, and it is highly recommended to check the timetable to make sure the train departs as planned.

Train operators that run services from Leeds and that will see severe disruptions today are:

National Rail has issued a warning to passengers travelling today Wednesday July 27 that trains will finish much earlier than normal and that passengers keep an eye on any updates on their train operating companies websites.

Please be aware that there will be no buses replacing cancelled trains on strike days. Passengers are therefore advised to make other arrangements if travelling is necessary.

What has National Rail said?

National Rail’s North West route director Phil James said: “With a fraction of the usual workforce available, including signallers who safely move trains around the network there will be a severely limited service during RMT strike action tomorrow (27th July). Many North West routes won’t be served at all, once again pointlessly causing misery for millions of rail passengers.

“It is frustrating to yet again ask our passengers to change their plans and only make essential journeys.