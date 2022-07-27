Reopening of key road a welcome boost to Leeds Festival in "biggest" council infrastructure project for 50 years

The road will be fully open in time for Leeds festival goers to use ahead of August 26, subject to completed road safety checks.

ELOR is a two-lane dual carriageway 7km in length, connecting the A6120 (Outer Ring Road Shadwell) in the north to Manston Lane in the south where it connects to the Manston Lane Link Road (MLLR) which is delivered as part of the Thorpe Park development.

When it opens, ELOR will become a new section of the Leeds outer ring road. Picture: Leeds city council.

Coun Helen Hayden, executive member for infrastructure and climate, said:

“It’s tremendous that the East Leeds Orbital Route (ELOR), the biggest infrastructure project undertaken by Leeds City Council for fifty years, since the completion of the Leeds Inner Ring Road is to be opened in time for the Leeds Festival weekend at Bramham Park.

“There's still a considerable amount of work to be done but our contractor is now confident about the opening. I am grateful to all those involved in this very significant civil engineering project which is of critical importance to the city."

The dual carriageway includes five new roundabouts at the A6120, A58, Skelton’s Lane, the A64 and Barwick Road.

The A64, often an area of vast congestion during the festival weekend will benefit from the new dual carriageway increasing the road capacity for people arriving at the festival by car or coach.

“Testament to the dedication and hard work of our teams over the last three years, we are pleased that the East Leeds Orbital Route has now opened on schedule and ahead of Leeds Festival in August,” said, Stephen Semple, Area Director at Balfour Beatty.

“Working alongside Leeds City Council, we have made significant and sustainable contribution to the local economy and community, engaging a local workforce wherever possible whilst also delivering numerous employment and skills workshops for the surrounding community.”

The opening also promises to ease congestion in existing residential areas across Cross Gates, Seacroft, Whitkirk which are often heavily affected by the traffic entering the Leeds festival site in Bramham park.