Sheffield Britpop legends Pulp has announced that they will reunite for a set of shows around the UK in 2023.

The band’s lead singer Jarvis Cocker announced during a Q&A for his new memoir Good Pop, Bad Pop that the group will be playing shows again, the first time since their last breakup in 2013.

No dates or cities have been announced yet, but the band’s drummer Nick Banks has confirmed that the Britpop legends have worked out a list of potential dates and venues.

And on the off chance that the band stops by for a concert in Leeds, there are a few different venues that could host the gig.

Who are Pulp?

Sheffield sons Pulp are often considered one of the ‘Britpop big four’ along with Oasis, Blur and Suede.

The band was formed in 1976 and found their main success in the mid-90s during the peak of Britpop. The band, known for their hits Common People went their separate ways in 2002 before reuniting for a string of concerts and festivals between 2011 and 2013.

The band’s singer Jarvis Cocker posted a cryptic message on Instagram saying: “what exactly do you do for an encore?”, a reference to their 1998 album This Is Hardcore.

When asked about the Tweet on a Guardian-hosted Q&A, Cocker confirmed that a reunion is in the works.

Leeds’ two biggest venues, O2 academy and Friends Direct Arena are both potential venues should the band play in their neighbouring city. But where could the Sheffield band play?

Here is a list of potential venues that could host Pulps eagerly awaited reunion gig in Leeds

Leeds’ biggest venue, First Direct Arena is the obvious choice for the biggest stars playing the city. The arena, first opened in 2013, has a capacity of 13,500 concert goers.

The arena has recently hosted big stars like Dua Lipa and Kings of Leon, and has been praised for its design that has proven to provide great view and sound for audiences wherever they sit during a concert.

Technically not a venue, Millennium Square is situated between Leeds City Museum and the Civic Hall.

During the summer months however, it turns into an outdoor concert venue packed with bars and street food vendors.

This summer has seen acts like BRIT award winners Foals and the American superstars HAIM, and 80s legends Tears for Fears on stage to sold out crowds. An outdoor concert as part of Pulps reunion tour could potentially end up on Millennium Square.

Peter Hook and The Light at O2 Academy Leeds. Picture: Neil Chapman