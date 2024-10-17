Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Groundworks are underway at a landmark new build-to-rent development in Leeds.

Leading build-to-rent (BtR) developer and operator, PLATFORM_, has formed a £150 million joint venture with Housing Growth Partnership (HGP), the Lloyds-backed equity investor, to deliver a 451-apartment BtR scheme in Leeds.

It represents the first phase of PLATFORM_’s transformative 1.3 million sq ft mixed-use development on Sweet Street, in the South Bank regeneration area of Leeds.

Winvic Construction has been appointed as the main contractor, marking its third collaboration with PLATFORM_, following the successful delivery of BtR developments in Cardiff and Sheffield.

Jean-Marc Vandevivere, CEO at PLATFORM_, said: “Our new joint venture with HGP will accelerate the delivery of much-needed homes in Leeds, bringing an important city centre site that has been vacant for over 15 years back into use.

“This latest addition to the PLATFORM_ development pipeline embodies our long-term commitment to the city’s growth, creating a sustainable, inclusive community.

“This project will not only provide new homes but will also contribute to the ongoing revitalisation of the South Bank area, supporting Leeds’ economic growth and inward investment goals.”

PLATFORM_, HGP and Winvic were joined by James Lewis, leader of Leeds City Council, at a groundbreaking ceremony last week to mark the commencement of the ambitious development.

Securing consent from Leeds City Council in 2023, PLATFORM_’s latest neighbourhood will include 1,351 BtR homes and 150,000 sq ft of commercial space, representing more than £500 million of investment.

Scheduled for completion at the start of 2027, the previously vacant site will become a thriving mixed-use community, featuring a mix of studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, complemented by extensive amenities including a gym, residents’ lounges, co-working spaces, extensive roof terraces and curated green spaces.

Coun James Lewis, leader of Leeds City Council, said: “It’s really pleasing to see this prominent brownfield site in Holbeck, the former industrial heartland of our city, being transformed from its current derelict state by a scheme that has such an emphasis on sustainability, inclusivity and quality of life.

“The development promises to be a landmark addition to the already-thriving South Bank and will also, by creating new homes and jobs, complement our wider efforts to ensure Leeds is a place with opportunities for all.”

Alongside the residential offering, the first phase includes the refurbishment of historic pub, The Commercial Inn, and creation of a 4,000 sq ft convenience grocery store.

A new public square will serve as the focal point of the new neighbourhood, designed to foster community interaction and create an attractive destination for residents and visitors alike.

The Sweet Street development will create approximately 360 full-time equivalent (FTE) jobs during the construction phase and support more than 1,000 FTE jobs once completed across the residential, commercial and leisure uses within the scheme.