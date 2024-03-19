Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Vastint UK, the developer behind Aire Park, Leeds’ newest mixed-use development, released the plans ahead of hosting a drop-in consultation on the final phase of the scheme.

New plans will include the completion of the expansive 8-acre city park and drastically improve connectivity between the city centre of Leeds, its South Bank and Leeds Dock.

The potential layout of the extension to the public park is to include up to 502 high-quality homes, further commercial and leisure spaces and a multi-storey car park.

Simon Schofield, Head of Development at Vastint UK, said: "We’re excited to be progressing with the next phase of the Aire Park masterplan and as a long-term investor into Leeds, we believe it’s important that we engage in a conversation with our neighbours about the future direction of this once in a generation redevelopment.

"The submission of planning for phase two of the masterplan will be another major milestone for us, and we welcome any feedback on our plans as we look to create a new district for residents, workers and visitors to Leeds to enjoy."

The consultation event, which will be held at The Tetley on Hunslet Road from 3-7pm on Wednesday, March 27 will offer interested parties the first opportunity to find out more about the ambitious second phase of the masterplan which will continue Aire Park’s evolution.

Attendees will be able to speak to members of Vastint’s planning team, as well as representatives from the architects and planning consultants.

It follows the opening of the first pieces of the site’s public realm and Vastint UK’s recently revealed proposal for the refurbishment of the Tetley building.