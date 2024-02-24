Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Q Three Residence on Westgate, close to Leeds Town Hall, has now had its 133 build-to-rent one-room apartments and flats completed.

The development close to the financial district and universities is owned, operated and managed by Leeds headquartered property company YPP Lettings and have been designed to offer "all-inclusive living" to both young professionals and students.

The new development is within less than half a mile of the railway station, financial areas and University of Leeds. Picture by YPP Lettings

The "luxurious" apartments are all fully furnished, and the development offers communal areas and open lounges, workspaces, a private dining room, concierge services and a choice of gyms including a health suite for women.

A spokesperson from YPP Lettings said: “This development has completely rejuvenated a tired 1980s office building and given it a new future as a vibrant residential community.

“To see our vision for this development come to fruition is hugely rewarding for everyone involved and it’s another exceptional, high-quality development for YPP in our home city of Leeds.

“The overall quality of these apartments and the development’s superb communal facilities, combined with its prominent and central location, meant it was always going to be a popular place for both young professionals and students to live."

Rental prices in Q Three Residential include utility bills and full use of amenities and facilities. It is located less than half a mile from the railway station, University of Leeds and central areas like Briggate, Park Square, Leeds General Infirmary and the Town Hall.

Andrew Chapman, a director at Leeds based Brewster Bye Architects, which designed the scheme, said: “Seeing work complete on this development is fantastic for the entire project team and especially because it’s given the building a whole new lease of life.

The 133 flat development includes "luxury" apartments and studios, concierge and communal spaces. Picture by YPP Lettings

"We designed the scheme to combine hugely impressive communal areas with stunning apartments, and those on the upper floors really maximise their far-reaching views across the city.

"The fact that so many of the apartments are now already reserved speaks volumes about the quality that flows through the entire development.”