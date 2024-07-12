Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ambitious plans for the final phase of a major new Leeds city centre development and have been submitted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aire Park, a huge development under construction near the Tetley, is set to become home to the country’s biggest new public park when finished in 2025.

Plans for the final phase of the 24-acre mixed-use scheme in Leeds’ emerging South Bank district, show that the new park will introduce 700 new trees, dedicated areas for residents living nearby as well as public exercise routes and flexible spaces for outdoor events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, developers Vastint UK separately submitted proposals to transform the former Crown Pub and Hotel, off Crown Point Road, into commercial space in 2019, which will open out onto the second phase of the park.

Vastint UK

It comes after the developer shared its proposals for Leeds’ Tetley building, which include the refurbishment and extension of the 92-year-old art deco building. As part of the plans, new areas of the building will be opened to the public for the first time and a new retail leisure and event space created.

Vastint said the proposals will complement existing plans to build 502 homes, including affordable housing, more than 20,000sq ft of flexible, ground floor space for leisure use, including cafes, restaurants and cultural activities, and a new 353-space multi storey car park in the site.

Simon Schofield, head of development north at Vastint UK, said: “We always envisioned and master-planned Aire Park in its entirety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As work continues on the first phase of this landmark development and we prepare for the completion of 1 and 3 South Brook Street and open of the first pieces of public realm, Tetley Triangle, Tetley Green and Theatre Gardens, we’re pleased to be moving forward with our vision and plan for this second and final phase of Aire Park.

“The plans in their entirety aim to breathe new life into the Leeds South Bank and create new opportunities for people to live, work and enjoy this part of the city.

“Throughout the delivery of Aire Park, we are focusing on cultivating an accessible and welcoming environment, these plans show how we will use the new public park to not only promote active travel but create much needed new greenspace within this part of the city for everyone to enjoy whilst also providing a boost to biodiversity.”

Vastint UK

Michael Westlake, director at Supervene Architects added: “We have been working on this project since 2016 so submitting the final phase to the masterplan is a fantastic moment for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Aire Park supports the Southbank vision for Leeds, providing new connections to improve the quality of access through the city centre and the communities to the south. Aire Park is in the process of transforming this former industrial site into an exciting new part of Leeds City Centre.

“The conceptual master plan was designed as a balanced neighbourhood with an expansive city park at its centre that makes new connections across the site whilst embedding itself in the city’s heritage.

“Leeds Southbank strategy sought to introduce a 20% contribution to create a city centre park. The conceptual master plan introduced a larger, more meaningful contribution creating a green corridor that with other sites connects all the way to the River Aire in the North and allows for future connections to the South of Aire Park.”

Once completed, Aire Park will include 1,400 modern homes, and more than one million sq ft of mixed-use office, retail, leisure and commercial space.