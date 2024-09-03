Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Colourful murals are set to be displayed on a historic former pub after planning permission was granted.

Artwork will be painted on the derelict Commercial pub as part of a wider redevelopment of the site in Holbeck.

The cartoon-style murals can be displayed on the Sweet Street building for a two-year period after permission was sought by Platform Leeds.

Colourful murals are set to be displayed on the historic former Commercial pub after planning permission was granted. | Leeds LDRS

The developer has already drawn up plans for its nearby Sweetfields project, which will see office buildings and hundreds of flats built at the site.

A planning report said the artwork would improve the appearance of the building, which was damaged in a fire in 2021.

It said: “The proposed artwork will enhance the urban landscape, specifically the vacant pub that is currently in need of repair.

“The proposed artwork will bring colour and vibrancy to the derelict building and the surrounding area, piquing interest in the redevelopment of the adjacent Sweetfields development.”

The first phase of the Sweetfields project, which includes office buildings and 450 multi-storey flats, was given planning permission last year.

A planned second phase would bring hundreds more homes to the site of the former Kays warehouse.

The Commercial itself was built between 1831 and 1844 and was the first headquarters of the Aslef railway union, the planning report said.

The boarded-up property is not a listed building but is part of the Holbeck Conservation Area.