Formerly run by Leeds Brewery (Camerons bought them in 2016), the pub is part of the same stable as a host of popular Leeds pubs which focus on their beer offering - Midnight Bell, Lamb and Flag and Crowd of Favours, among others.

You’ll never be disappointed about the range of beers on offer at these pubs - there was a huge range on offer in The Brewery Tap, with every type of beer I could think of represented along the bar’s many pumps and within its healthily stocked fridge.

I pick out Lord’s Brewing Co’s fell runner, a sessionable pale ale with caramel notes and a hint of roastiness. Unless you’re a full on beer fanatic, you’re likely to find something here you’ve not tried here before.

The Brewery Tap, Leeds.

The food menu has been boosted by the recent arrival of Big Buns, the burger and loaded fries brand from the brothers behind Falafel Guys (falafel options are available too for veggies and vegans).

On a Wednesday evening, it’s around half full - with a mix of after-work drinkers and people coming to and from the station. The atmosphere is pleasant enough, but I sometimes feel the trade-off a pub so close to a station makes is that, while convenient, they can lack a bit of character - the transient nature of its customer base making it difficult to build any sort of community feel.

The Head of Steam in Mill Hill (also bought by Camerons) is a couple of minute's away, but I prefer it.

The chairs and the interchangeable hardbound books on the shelves give the feeling of a country pub, which I find a bit incongruous, given the location.

Nevertheless, the addition of another bar upstairs and the excellent terrace area, added a few years back, do provide The Brewery Tap with another draw.

It’s been open for nearly 15 years, which might not sound like long, but it’s a long stretch in hospitality trade years. There are many more options for good beer around near the station - you’re spoilt for choice, so The Brewery Tap may not be as indispensable as it once was.

But it’s still a great choice for its location and the perfect spot for people watching.

Factfile

Address: 18 New Station Street, Leeds, LS1 5DL

Telephone: 0113 243 4414

Opening hours: Monday - Thursday, noon - 11pm; Friday, noon to midnight; Saturday - Sunday, noon - 11pm

Website: brewerytapleeds.co.uk

Scores

Drinks: 9

Value: 7

Atmosphere: 5