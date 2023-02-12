They previously had residencies at Boar Lane bar Beer Hawk and Assembly Underground in Great George Street. However, both of those venues closed before Christmas, leaving Slap & Pickle with Horsforth pub The Old King’s Arms as their only Leeds home.

A new residency has now been found in Chapel Allerton, where Slap & Pickle will set up at Black Sheep Tap & Bar. A statement shared on the Slap & Pickle Facebook page read: “After a couple of pretty heavy months, we are most excited to announce that Slap & Pickle has found a new Leeds home! We’ve gone upmarket: our new manor is none other than the already-brilliant Black Sheep Tap & Bar in glorious Chapel Allerton.

“We love the Black Sheep lot - there’s a lot of alignment between our two brands, and a shared vision on plans for the future. We’ll be opening in the coming days, both on all delivery platforms and in-house (where we’ll be offering some soft-launch discount action!). Then we’ll be going full pelt with a proper launch shindig in due course. A HUGE thanks to everyone in Leeds who bent over backwards to help us find a new site after we had two close on us so suddenly in November and December.

Slap & Pickle lost two venues in Leeds before Christmas. Image: Tony Johnson

“We were offered so many fantastic opportunities, but we think we’ve chosen the right home. We are so grateful for the support we always receive in lovely Leeds, and we hope to repay you all with our commitment to serving up the best burgers, vibes and loaded fries this side of the universe. We can’t wait to be Chapel A’s go-to friendly neighbourhood burger joint! Come and see us soon. Big love, James, Zoe, Simon, JB, Jack and the whole Pickle Posse.”