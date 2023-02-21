James Tabor, founder and owner of Slap & Pickle, said: “We were always hopeful we’d find a suitable venue in our home city, and the Black Sheep Tap & Kitchen is the perfect home for Slap & Pickle. We love Black Sheep Brewery; there’s lots of alignment between our two brands and a shared vision on plans for growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re really looking forward to welcoming customers who have always supported our business in Leeds, as well as giving regulars at the Black Sheep Tap & Kitchen the best burgers, vibes and loaded fries they’ve experienced.”

Slap & Pickle recently secured the new residency after two of its homes in Leeds. Image: Matt Roberts

The business also has kitchens in Sheffield, Hebden Bridge, Manchester and London, as well as one at the Old King’s Arms in Horsforth. Charlene Lyons, chief executive of Black Sheep Brewery, said: “We’re really excited to welcome Slap & Pickle to the Black Sheep Tap & Kitchen. It’s an exceptionally good fit for our business and will be popular with both loyal and new customers looking for a unique beer and burger experience. It’s also a great example of two creative and innovative Yorkshire businesses coming together to boost Leeds amazing hospitality offering.”