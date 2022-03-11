Nostalgic photos capture life around Horsforth in 1990

These images showcase life in the town throughout 1990 and are sure to evoke memories from a generation of Horsfordians. They focus on local landmarks such as Town Street and St Margaret's Church as well as pubs including The Brown Cow and Old Kings Arms. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 27 photo memories of Horsforth in 1997 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
Horsforth Town Streetwith on the right a flower shop then the Mechanics Institute built in 1882 with addition of library to the left which was built shortly before ther town became part of Leeds Metropolitan area in 1974.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Church Road to St. Margarets Church, the parish church of Horsforth. The old vicarage can be seen to the right, now converted to flats; a new vicarage lays behind.
Morrisons Supermarket building on the left. in the centre on the right is the Brown Cow public house. Did you enjoy a drink there back in the day?
Shop on the corner of Long Row, formerly butchers business of Ellen Calverley. It was a ladies dress shop in 1990 trading under the name Winifride Mongan. She described the business and trading in 'Young Ladies and Matrons wear'.
