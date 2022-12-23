The venue, located on Great George Street, has hosted various food traders over the years, as well as a bar serving Vocation Brewery drinks. However, Slap & Pickle Burgers has announced it will no longer operate inside Assembly Underground as today (December 23) marks the venue’s final day of trade.

In an Instagram post, Slap & Pickle said: “After four years of burgers, beers and brilliance, it’s Assembly Underground’s final day of trade today - which of course means it’s your last chance to come and see us in-house. We’ve been there from the start, and it’s been great to have you there with us. But we roll with the punches and pastures new are calling - and rest assured, we’ve got our ninjas on the case with finding a new city-centre hotspot.

“In the meantime, pop over to The Old King’s Arms, Horsforth, for your fix; the pub’s always got something going on from crazy quiz nights to family-friendly singalongs, meaning you’ll want to make a meal out of your meal and stay there as long as possible. Have a happy, safe and joyful Christmas, and we’ll see you on the other side… quite where is yet to be revealed.”

Vocation & Co. also announced it was leaving, although did not confirm it was because the venue was closing. In a reply to someone asking whether everything at Assembly Underground was shutting down on Facebook yesterday (December 22), Vocation said: “It’s out of our hands Simon. Up to the two remaining food traders.”

Vocation’s Facebook post read: “After four years of slinging countless pints of Life & Death, Bread & Butter, Dirty Pilsner (remember that?) and much more from our underground lair in Leeds, our residency on the bar of Assembly Underground is coming to an end this week, with Friday 23rd being our final service.

“We’re on the lookout for a new venue to call our Leeds home, but for now we’d just like to say a massive thank you to all of the members of staff, food traders, customers, and anybody else who has put the “Co” into Vocation & Co since December 2018. See you soon.”