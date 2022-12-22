The bar, based on Boar Lane, suddenly closed earlier this month and left Slap & Pickle Burgers in need of a new home. In an Instagram video posted on November 25, Slap and Pickle owner James Tabor issued an appeal for a new home in an attempt to keep his staff employed.

He said: “Anybody in Leeds, get this message out if you can please. We just had some awful news that our site in central Leeds, Beer Hawk at Boar Lane, is closing, beyond our control. We’re a tenant in the kitchen of the bar and the bar itself is closing. We weren’t given much notice about this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We knew it was on the cards in the future but we didn’t know it was going to happen suddenly and they’ve made it really sudden. We are being turfed out on the ninth, Friday the ninth [December] is our last day so we desperately need to find a new home in Leeds, whether it’s a pop-up or a permanent residence, in a place, in a bar, in a pub, in a manger maybe. We need to find somewhere because I am determined that none of our guys are going to lose their jobs.

This sign is visible in the Beer Hawk window.

"We’ve got a really good little team there, it’s a fantastically successful business for us and we love it and it’s gutting. Anybody looking for a kitchen solution for their bar or pub, holla at us. Central Leeds would be great, Headingley’s fine, the suburbs, interested as well. We want another site in Leeds, we don’t want to lose it, the demand is there, we’re busy all the time, please, please, please, get the message out and help Slap & Pickle find a new home.”

The chain also has residencies at Assembly Underground in the city centre and The Old King’s Arms in Horsforth. Any establishments interested in hosting the burger joint have been asked to reach out to Slap & Pickle via direct message on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad