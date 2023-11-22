A Leeds pizzeria has been named among the top 100 restaurants in the UK.

Booking platform OpenTable has released its annual list of the best places to eat across the country, based on diner ratings, percentage of reservations made in advance, and five-star reviews.

The list uncovers some of the most in-demand restaurants in the UK, compiled from analysing more than 1.2 million diner reviews – from Michelin star and fine dining establishments to pubs and cafés.

Award-winning pizza chef Mark Baber, the owner of Wood Fire Dine pizzeria in Rothwell (Photo by Simon Hulme/National World)

Mark's quality dough and inventive recipes saw him shortlisted for four categories in the national PAPA awards in 2019, winning the overall prize for the UK's Pizza Chef of the Year.

One OpenTable review said: “Favourite place to eat hands down, would recommend to all. Have been so many times now and it has always been incredible but seems to just get better and better.”

Another customer said: “Best gluten free pizza around.”

The research from OpenTable found that Brits expect to spend an average of £120 per person on dining out throughout the festive season, with 82% spending more or about the same as they did on festive celebrations in 2022.