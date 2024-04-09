Silver’s Deli, located on Stanningley Road, Bramley, opened last November, serving breakfast sandwiches and hoagies.
The shop, which is named after the owner’s four-year-old daughter has quickly becomes a Leeds-favourite.
Owner Chris told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “The response has been incredible. Nothing but love.
“I think a lot of people didn't realise that they needed this here. Somewhere they could have nice breakfast and coffee and come and hang out.”
Silver’s Deli opened on Stanningley Road, Bramley, in November 2023. Photo: Steve Riding
It is named after the owner's Chris’ four-year-old daughter. Photo: Steve Riding
Chris transformed the space into a deli. He took on the project alone, learning different skills from YouTube videos. Photo: Steve Riding
Silver's Deli serves breakfast a range of sandwiches and hoagies. Photo: Steve Riding
Inside the kitchen at Silver's Deli, where all sandwiches are made in-house with fresh ingredients. Photo: Steve Riding
Chris said the response since opening the deli has been "incredible - nothing but love". Photo: Steve Riding
