13 lovely pictures inside new sandwich shop Silver's Deli in Bramley that has taken Leeds by storm

A new sandwich shop in Leeds had a whirlwind five months.

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 9th Apr 2024, 12:10 BST

Silver’s Deli, located on Stanningley Road, Bramley, opened last November, serving breakfast sandwiches and hoagies.

The shop, which is named after the owner’s four-year-old daughter has quickly becomes a Leeds-favourite.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free emails

Owner Chris told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “The response has been incredible. Nothing but love.

“I think a lot of people didn't realise that they needed this here. Somewhere they could have nice breakfast and coffee and come and hang out.”

Take a look inside the new sandwich shop in Bramley.

Silver’s Deli opened on Stanningley Road, Bramley, in November 2023.

1. Silver's Deli

Silver’s Deli opened on Stanningley Road, Bramley, in November 2023. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
It is named after the owner's Chris’ four-year-old daughter.

2. Silver's Deli

It is named after the owner's Chris’ four-year-old daughter. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Chris transformed the space into a deli. He took on the project alone, learning different skills from YouTube videos.

3. Silver's Deli

Chris transformed the space into a deli. He took on the project alone, learning different skills from YouTube videos. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Silver's Deli serves breakfast a range of sandwiches and hoagies.

4. Silver's Deli

Silver's Deli serves breakfast a range of sandwiches and hoagies. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Inside the kitchen at Silver's Deli, where all sandwiches are made in-house with fresh ingredients.

5. Silver's Deli

Inside the kitchen at Silver's Deli, where all sandwiches are made in-house with fresh ingredients. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Chris said the response since opening the deli has been "incredible - nothing but love".

6. Silver's Deli

Chris said the response since opening the deli has been "incredible - nothing but love". Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:SilverBramleyLeeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.