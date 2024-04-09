Silver’s Deli, located on Stanningley Road, Bramley, opened last November, serving breakfast sandwiches and hoagies.

The shop, which is named after the owner’s four-year-old daughter has quickly becomes a Leeds-favourite.

Owner Chris told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “The response has been incredible. Nothing but love.

“I think a lot of people didn't realise that they needed this here. Somewhere they could have nice breakfast and coffee and come and hang out.”

Take a look inside the new sandwich shop in Bramley.

Silver's Deli opened on Stanningley Road, Bramley, in November 2023.

It is named after the owner's Chris' four-year-old daughter.

Chris transformed the space into a deli. He took on the project alone, learning different skills from YouTube videos.

Silver's Deli serves breakfast a range of sandwiches and hoagies.

Inside the kitchen at Silver's Deli, where all sandwiches are made in-house with fresh ingredients.

Chris said the response since opening the deli has been "incredible - nothing but love".