Dessert shop and ice cream parlour to open in former Carphone Warehouse store in Moortown Leeds next year

A new ice cream parlour is coming to a Leeds suburb next year.
Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 28th Dec 2023, 16:30 GMT
Sunday’s, an ice cream parlour, is set to open in a former Carphone Warehouse store in Moortown. The retail shop is currently listed as permanently closed on Google.

Signs outside the building in Moortown Corner state that the dessert shop will serve gelato ice cream, sundaes, milkshakes, fresh cakes, crepes, waffles and other desserts.

There will be seating for customers to dine-in as well as takeaway and is due to open in 2024.

A new dessert shop is coming to Leeds, taking over the former Carphone Warehouse store in Moortown Corner. Photo: National WorldA new dessert shop is coming to Leeds, taking over the former Carphone Warehouse store in Moortown Corner. Photo: National World
Harrogate Road is home to home to other eateries including Corner House Coffee Bar & Kitchen and Lans Coffee. It was also home to major bank Halifax, which announced its closure earlier this year.

