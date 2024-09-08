Top of the Rock Tuition Bramley: Renowned music school opens third site in country in Leeds
Top of the Rock Tuition opened its doors in Swinnow Grange Mills, Bramley, on September 1.
It offers acoustic, electric and bass guitar, drum and piano lessons for people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds.
The team behind the business shared their excitement for the new opening via the brand’s social media channels.
The Instagram post said: “Top of the Rock Leeds is officially OPEN ‼️
“We had the best day on Sunday celebrating the grand opening of @topoftherocktuition 3rd studio, in Leeds.
“Thank you so much to everyone who came down, friends, family, students and all.”
Top of the Rock Tuition was founded in Warwick where the business, over the last 15 years, has grown to form a network of more than 350 weekly pupils.
