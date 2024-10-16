Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Leeds bar has reopened following a huge six-figure investment.

Owned by pub company Stonegate Group, Queens Court, located in Briggate, Leeds city centre, has reopened after £249,000 investment.

This much-loved LGBTQIA+ venue, which first opened 25 years ago, now debuts a new look with a newly revamped interior with a chic new club upstairs and a fresh exterior that complements the existing historic courtyard.

Now open seven days a week, the revamp of Queens Court comes with a new drinks menu that promises something for everyone.

It also offers an impressive line-up of events, live DJ sets, and drag performances.

Stonegate Group is one of the largest pub companies in the UK and runs chains including Be at One and Slug & Lettuce. The firm is responsible for around 4,500 venues across the country, including 17 sites in Leeds.