A popular restaurant and takeaway in Leeds city centre has been put up for sale.

Zam Zam Restaurant and Takeaway, located on New Briggate in Leeds city centre, has been put up for sale at an asking price of £79,950.

The “long established restaurant and takeaway”, which occupies one of the best trading positions at the heart of Leeds city centre, has been listed by Ernest Wilson Business Agents.

Zam Zam Restaurant and Takeaway has been put up for sale at an asking price of £79,950. | Zam Zam Leeds/Google

The ad listing said: “The business has been operated by our client for over 35 years and has been brought to market due to pending retirement.

“Occupying a double unit, the premises are offered with a new lease and comprise ground floor restaurant seating 60 in comfort.”

Featuring a separate entrance and waiting area for takeaway orders, the premises features a large kitchen including walk-in cold store, good sized store room and secondary store.

The business achieves a weekly turnover of £8,500 to £9,000 and an annual turnover of £455,000. Net profits have not been disclosed.