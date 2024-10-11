The three-bedroom house Valley Terrace, in Leeds' popular Moortown and Shadwell, is currently on the market with estate agent Manning Stainton for £500,000.
Enter the property into a charming inviting hallway with ornate features and an original staircase. The grand entrance leads to a generous lounge with a feature fireplace with log burner and a bay window overlooking the front aspect.
There is a separate bright and airy dining room and a modern kitchen with a range of fitted units and integrated appliances. The kitchen has been extended to create a breakfast space.
On the first floor are three generous bedrooms and a house bathroom with a separate WC. There is also a basement level with ample storage as well as a utility room and extra WC.
Outside, the home features a beautiful garden, ideal for relaxing for entraining family and friends. The home also benefits from off-street parking providing extra security.
