Full list of Leeds pubs and bars 'at risk' as parent company faces £2.5bn black hole

A national firm that owns dozens of popular bars in Leeds has insisted its business is “resilient” amid concerns over its plans to re-finance which unions say are putting pubs “at risk”.

A number of Leeds pubs owned by Stonegate Pub Company - including Slug & Lettuce and Editors Draught - could be “at risk”, the GMB union has warned.

The union claims parent company TDR Capital is seeking to refinance £2.5bn of debt.

Other well-known city pubs owned by the firm include the Dry Dock, Be At One, Walkabout, Popworld Leeds and Bower’s Tap.

A series of pubs in Leeds - including Slug & Lettuce and Editors Draught - could be at risk. Picture: National World

Justin Bowden, GMB Regional Secretary, said: “The position with the Stonegate Pub Company’s finances is lacking in transparency, with the ultimate holding company based in the Cayman Islands.

“TDR Capital must be accountable to local people and they have a duty to safeguard 4,500 pubs which are vital community assets. GMB’s experience with private equity owners has been, and continues to be, wholly negative.

“We fear for the future of our local supermarkets and pubs in the hands of their private equity owners.”

Stonegate is one of the largest pub companies in the UK, with more than 4,500 pubs and more than 19,000 workers.

A spokesperson for Stonegate said: “We continue to invest in our pubs and our people, in particular supporting local pubs which play such a key role in their communities.

“Our pub business remains very resilient despite the challenges our industry faces, with good like-for-like sales growth across the group.

“Following our recent successful financing announced in December as well as strong recent trading, we are well placed to deliver on our longer term objectives and we are very confident in our ability to re-finance at the appropriate time.”

Gary Lindsay, boss of TDR Capital which also owns supermarket giant Asda, told the Business and Trade Select Committee on Tuesday (January 9) as he was ‘confident’ £2.6 billion of debts in the Stonegate Pub Company could be refinanced this year.

Leeds pub at risk are as follows:

The Oldfield Hotel

Hanover Arms

Editor's Draught

Popworld Festival Leeds

Walkabout Leeds

Be At One Leeds Millennium Square

Popworld Leeds

Horse and Trumpet

Dry Dock

The Merchant

Be At One Leeds Boar Lane

Bower's Tap

Popworld Leeds Lower Briggate

Queens Court

Slug & Lettuce Boar Lane

Moot Hall Arms

The Pack Horse

Be At One Leeds Greek Street

Slug & Lettuce Leeds

Bar Three

White Horse

British Oak

New Scarborough

Britannia Hotel

The Commerical

The Golden Lion Hotel

Fox & Grapes

Masons Arms

Marsh Inn

The Midland Hotel

New Masons Arms

Three Horse Shoes

Hare & Hounds

Old Masons Arms

The Thomas Osborne

New Travellers Rest

Cricketers Arms

Library

Myrtle Tavern

Cromwell's

The Duke Of Wellington

Old Star East

The Pax Inn

Fox & Hounds

Royal Oak

Black Bull

Brick

The Robin Hood

Yorkshire Rose

New Inn

The Commercial

White Horse

Fox & Grapes

Mexborough Arms

Abbey Inn

Rock Inn

The Acorn

Beacon

Halfway House

Crusader

Newmarket

The Woodman

Cock Beck

The Royal Park Hotel

Hyde Park

Brownlee Arms

Fleece Hotel

Gardeners

The Prospect

The Crooked Clock

West End House

Coach & Horses

Bay Horse Inn

Old Griffin Head

Spotted Cow

New Inn

Carriers Arms

The Queen Hotel

Morley Dashers

Rose & Crown

The Red Lion

Bay Horse Inn

The New Inn