Full list of Leeds pubs and bars 'at risk' as parent company faces £2.5bn black hole
A number of Leeds pubs owned by Stonegate Pub Company - including Slug & Lettuce and Editors Draught - could be “at risk”, the GMB union has warned.
The union claims parent company TDR Capital is seeking to refinance £2.5bn of debt.
Other well-known city pubs owned by the firm include the Dry Dock, Be At One, Walkabout, Popworld Leeds and Bower’s Tap.
Justin Bowden, GMB Regional Secretary, said: “The position with the Stonegate Pub Company’s finances is lacking in transparency, with the ultimate holding company based in the Cayman Islands.
“TDR Capital must be accountable to local people and they have a duty to safeguard 4,500 pubs which are vital community assets. GMB’s experience with private equity owners has been, and continues to be, wholly negative.
“We fear for the future of our local supermarkets and pubs in the hands of their private equity owners.”
Stonegate is one of the largest pub companies in the UK, with more than 4,500 pubs and more than 19,000 workers.
A spokesperson for Stonegate said: “We continue to invest in our pubs and our people, in particular supporting local pubs which play such a key role in their communities.
“Our pub business remains very resilient despite the challenges our industry faces, with good like-for-like sales growth across the group.
“Following our recent successful financing announced in December as well as strong recent trading, we are well placed to deliver on our longer term objectives and we are very confident in our ability to re-finance at the appropriate time.”
Gary Lindsay, boss of TDR Capital which also owns supermarket giant Asda, told the Business and Trade Select Committee on Tuesday (January 9) as he was ‘confident’ £2.6 billion of debts in the Stonegate Pub Company could be refinanced this year.
Leeds pub at risk are as follows:
The Oldfield Hotel
Hanover Arms
Editor's Draught
Popworld Festival Leeds
Walkabout Leeds
Be At One Leeds Millennium Square
Popworld Leeds
Horse and Trumpet
Dry Dock
The Merchant
Be At One Leeds Boar Lane
Bower's Tap
Popworld Leeds Lower Briggate
Queens Court
Slug & Lettuce Boar Lane
Moot Hall Arms
The Pack Horse
Be At One Leeds Greek Street
Slug & Lettuce Leeds
Bar Three
White Horse
British Oak
New Scarborough
Britannia Hotel
The Commerical
The Golden Lion Hotel
Fox & Grapes
Masons Arms
Marsh Inn
The Midland Hotel
New Masons Arms
Three Horse Shoes
Hare & Hounds
Old Masons Arms
The Thomas Osborne
New Travellers Rest
Cricketers Arms
Library
Myrtle Tavern
Cromwell's
The Duke Of Wellington
Old Star East
The Pax Inn
Fox & Hounds
Royal Oak
Black Bull
Brick
The Robin Hood
Yorkshire Rose
New Inn
The Commercial
White Horse
Fox & Grapes
Mexborough Arms
Abbey Inn
Rock Inn
The Acorn
Beacon
Halfway House
Crusader
Newmarket
The Woodman
Cock Beck
The Royal Park Hotel
Hyde Park
Brownlee Arms
Fleece Hotel
Gardeners
The Prospect
The Crooked Clock
West End House
Coach & Horses
Bay Horse Inn
Old Griffin Head
Spotted Cow
New Inn
Carriers Arms
The Queen Hotel
Morley Dashers
Rose & Crown
The Red Lion
Bay Horse Inn
The New Inn
Owl