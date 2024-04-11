The 17 Stonegate pubs in Leeds city centre as company issues update on £2.2bn black hole

The company behind 17 Leeds city centre pubs has issued an update on its £2.2bn debt.

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 11th Apr 2024, 16:30 BST

Earlier this year, Stonegate Pub Company announced that its parent company TDR Capital was seeking to refinance a £2.5bn black hole.

The business is one of the largest pub companies in the country, now behind more than 4,500 sites including chains Be At One and Slug and Lettuce.

Back in January, GMB Union warned that the pubs the company operates, including dozens in Leeds, could be “at risk”. And this week, the Guardian reported that Stonegate was “struggling” to pay off the remaining debt mountain of £2.2bn.

In a statement released to the Yorkshire Evening Post, chief executive of Stonegate Pub Company, David McDowall, said venues were not at risk during the refinancing process.

He added that the company saw “significant increase in profitability” last year.

Mr McDowall added: “We have been very clear that we continue to work towards achieving our long-term balance sheet goals, with the successful refinancing of a portion of our estate in December marking a significant strategic step towards this.”

Here are the 17 Leeds pubs and bars owned by Stonegate Pub Company, in light of the update.

Editor's Draught - 88 Wellington Street, Leeds, LS1 4LT.

1. Editors Draught

Editor's Draught - 88 Wellington Street, Leeds, LS1 4LT. Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Popworld Festival Leeds - Millennium Square, Leeds, LS1 1UR.

2. Popworld Festival

Popworld Festival Leeds - Millennium Square, Leeds, LS1 1UR. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Walkabout - 43 Woodhouse Lane, Leeds, LS1 3HQ.

3. Walkabout

Walkabout - 43 Woodhouse Lane, Leeds, LS1 3HQ. Photo: Torben Mauch/Google

Photo Sales

4. Be At One

Photo Sales
Popworld - 43-51 Cookridge Street, Leeds, LS2 3AW.

5. PopWorld - Cookridge Street

Popworld - 43-51 Cookridge Street, Leeds, LS2 3AW. Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Horse and Trumpet - 51-53 The Headrow, Leeds, LS1 6LR.

6. Horse and Trumpet

Horse and Trumpet - 51-53 The Headrow, Leeds, LS1 6LR. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:StonegatePubsLeeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.