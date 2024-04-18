Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds Pride revealed their ambitious plans for the 2024 festival earlier this year. Levelling up the talent, it has now announced the roster of musicians taking centre stage.

Headlining this year’s Pride on Sunday July 21 is world class DJ and chart-topper Sonique, best known for hit-song ‘It Feels So Good’, released in 1998.

The British award-winning singer-songwriter will be joined by X-Factor winner and Clean Bandit collaborator Louisa Johnson, as well as a myriad of the fiercest Yorkshire drag acts.

Terry George, a spokesperson for Leeds Pride, said: “It’s just incredible to see how far we’ve come since the very first Leeds Pride back in 2006. With more allies than ever before - not to mention the biggest site the festival has ever seen - 2024 is looking likely to be a record-breaker in terms of numbers.’

‘’Pride is truly the most colourful event in the city’s annual events calendar and this year’s live acts are just as impressive and diverse as the community itself.’’

Other highlights include 90’s dance legends Baby D and Alex Party, a Madonna tribute act and DJ sets from Defected Records Monki and Joel Mignott.

Partygoers will also be able to enjoy increased set times, with this year’s calendar of acts performing between 12pm and 10pm.

Taking on feedback from previous years, and with the aim of making this the best Pride yet, a greater number of facilities will be available throughout the city. This includes more food vendors, bars and the finest street food within the site.

Leeds Pride is a free event, which has been made possible with some fantastic support from both local and national businesses. The 2024 headline sponsor is Jet2holidays, who have long been proud supporters of the LGBTQ+ community. Other sponsors include Sky, First Buses, Direct Line, Evri and Sainsburys.