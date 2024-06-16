I tried Vietnamese restaurant Pho 37 in Headingley set to open a second site in Leeds Merrion Centre
Nestled between Headingley-favourites Get Baked, famed for its huge Bruce cakes, and the Head of Steam, a popular pub with shuffleboard and many other games, is Pho 37.
The North Lane venue has been a Vietnamese restaurant for a number of years now; it was formerly a street food spot called the Viet Baker.
Last month, the restaurant, which is owned and operated by a “third-generation expert in Vietnamese cuisine”, announced it will be opening its second restaurant in Leeds city centre.
It will be joining some of my favourite restaurants like Korean and Japanese restaurant Oba in the Merrion Centre, taking a spot on the ground floor of the shopping centre.
The news had pushed me to finally try the restaurant on a quiet Sunday evening.
And I knew I would like it from the second I stepped in. Pho 37 exhibits a gorgeously warm interior with lots of decor reminiscent of Vietnam, from street photography to beautiful artwork.
It’s a smaller spot that I had realised while the menu was larger than I had anticipated. It features banh mi, pho, fried noodles, and rice dishes with many vegetarian and vegan options.
I was spoilt for choice and it took a while to decide what to try. Inevitably, getting up to order, I settled on trying the classics - vegan dumplings for £3.95 and the veggie pho special with tofu for £10.50.
My guest ordered the vegan spring rolls, priced at £4.50, and the tofu fried pho for £9.50.
We weren’t seated for more than a few minutes before the starters arrived.
The fried dumplings were a gorgeous golden colour, topped with a punchy sauce, while the spring rolls were thick and crispy, stuffed with rice noodles and other veggies.
A few minutes later, our mains had arrived. My veggie pho special had a broth that was paler than I was expecting but it was filled to the brim with boiled vegetables, everything from pak choi and carrots to sweetcorn and spring onions, that were floating around.
Don’t miss any of the latest stories and breaking news from Leeds with our free daily newsletter. The lack of colour did not mean a lack of flavour at all; the simplicity of the broth meant that it was light and refreshing to eat. A few chilli slices here and there provided a perfect little kick to the noodles, too.
It was my guest’s first time eating pho - and this Vietnamese spot had completely blown her away. Her fried noodles were cooked to perfection, paired wonderfully with the fried tofu and were topped with beansprouts. It was a simple dish that was just done so well, she said.
We had ordered, been served and had left the restaurant all within 30 minutes - and it’s evident why it’s such a popular spot in Headingley and a brilliant place to visit before a pint in the area.
If the Merrion Centre was missing one cuisine, it was Vietnamese. And I’m not sure they could have picked a better restaurant to include in its expansive range.
I think it’ll be the equivalent of Eatime, a brilliant Chinese restaurant in the shopping centre that is popular among students for its cheap food and quick service, and I’m excited to visit the 50-cover restaurant and karaoke rooms when it opens.
