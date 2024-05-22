Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular Vietnamese restaurant is set to open a second site in Leeds this summer.

Street food restaurant Pho 37 has announced it will be opening in the Merrion Centre this July.

The new opening comes after the huge success of its Headingley site, located on North Lane, which is one of the best-rated Vietnamese restaurants in the city.

The new site also features two VIP rooms in its 50-cover restaurant, where guests can karaoke and enjoy a specialist Vietnamese beer.

Pho 37 promises to offer traditional dishes that will “transport you to the bustling street of Vietnam”.