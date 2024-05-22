Pho 37 Leeds: Top-rated Vietnamese street food restaurant in Headingley set to open new site in Merrion Centre
and live on Freeview channel 276
Street food restaurant Pho 37 has announced it will be opening in the Merrion Centre this July.
The new opening comes after the huge success of its Headingley site, located on North Lane, which is one of the best-rated Vietnamese restaurants in the city.
Get more stories like this, as well as a headline round-up and all of the breaking news updates, when you sign up to the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free emails
The new site also features two VIP rooms in its 50-cover restaurant, where guests can karaoke and enjoy a specialist Vietnamese beer.
Pho 37 promises to offer traditional dishes that will “transport you to the bustling street of Vietnam”.
It currently offers banh mi, pho and fried noodles as well as bao buns at its Headingley site. Vietnamese coffee and bubble tea are also available.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.