A chicken restaurant has gained a late-night licence after agreeing to restrict takeaway food sales to delivery-only.

Pepe’s Piri Piri, on North Lane in Headingley, faced objections after first applying to open until 4am every day.

People living nearby feared it would attract rowdy drinkers on the route of the notorious Otley Run pub crawl.

But a licence for late-night refreshment was granted after Pepe’s agreed to reduced opening hours and measures to prevent anti-social behaviour.

It means the venue will close at 11pm daily, but can take delivery orders until 1am, Sunday-Tuesday, 2am on Wednesdays and Thursdays and 3pm Friday and Saturday.

The premises was not applying to sell alcohol, but is in a Cumulative Impact Area (CIA), designated by the council as suffering from high levels of drink-related harm.

Pepe’s Piri Piri, on North Lane in Headingley. | LDRS

Amit Kenth, representing the applicant AHY Foods, told a licensing hearing: “This is a responsible application that fully addresses CIA concerns while serving community needs.

“If people are over-intoxicated they will be turned away at the door.”

Leeds City Council received 25 objection letters to the original licence application.

Martin Cook, representing Headingley residents, said people felt “under siege” from an increase in takeaways in the area.

He told Tuesday’s hearing: “The danger of this application is it seeks to extend activities that already cause major problems in Headingley.”

Mr Cook said people may still congregate around the premises, despite the earlier closing time. He said: “My concern is that people will be attracted to it, whether it’s open or not.”

Councillors granted the licence after Pepe’s agreed to measures including CCTV and door staff at weekends.

Delivery drivers would be required to collect orders from the rear of the building. The premises would also have to be visibly closed after 11pm, with chairs up-turned and the lights off.