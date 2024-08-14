Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new fast food restaurant has applied to take over a former dessert shop in Leeds.

Pepe’s Piri Piri put forward a planning application to Leeds City Council in July to install a new shop front to Sundaes Gelato in North Lane, Headingley.

Currently in the consultation stage, the new opening will be the fast food restaurant’s second site in the city, with a venue in Roundhay Road, Harehills.

Pepe's Piri Piri is set to open in North Lane, Headingley. Photo: S Miah/Google | S Miah/Google

The design and access statement of the planning application said the shop will largely remain the same with a few improvements to “provide a fresh welcoming appearance”.

It added: “The proposed restaurant will provide a family friendly dining experience with family seating areas, providing healthy grilled food, as part of the new healthy style of living, something which is limited in the area and would be very successful.

“The internal layout will be altered on the ground floor to provide a suitable layout for a restaurant, with customer toilet and seating area.

“The restaurant will help regenerate the current building and help inject money back into the community by providing jobs to locals and providing a healthy option of food.”

The application states the restaurant seeks to employ 10 full-time and five part-time staff members, with opening hours listed as 11am-11:30pm, seven days a week.

Sundaes Gelato is currently listed as permanently closed on Google and the Leeds location has been removed from the official website.