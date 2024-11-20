Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Good Food Guide has announced its Top 50 Best Sunday Roasts in Britain - and one Leeds restaurant has made the list.

Ox Club in the Headrow, Leeds city centre, was named among the best in the country for the British classic by the prestigious guide.

While a number of top restaurants were fighting for the top spots, Ox Club, which was founded in 2016, is the only Leeds restaurant to have made the list.

The restaurant however fell short to The Abbey Inn in North Yorkshire, which was named the Best Sunday Roast 2024.

The Guide’s search for the Best Sunday Roast, sponsored by Koffmann’s Potatoes and Tracklements, underlines the importance of championing those restaurants, pubs and cafes that are the backbone of the British dining scene.

Synonymous with tradition and family gatherings and offered everywhere from simple neighbourhood cafes to grand hotel dining rooms, it is obvious from the thousands of nominations received that a Sunday roast is, by far, Britain’s favourite meal with 75% of Good Food Guide readers saying a roast is Britain’s most famous dish.

Here are all the Yorkshire venues listed in The Good Food Guide’s Top 50 Best Sunday Roast 2024

Ox Club, Leeds, West Yorkshire The Abbey Inn, Byland, North Yorkshire Overall Winner The Brick Yard, Brighouse, West Yorkshire The Owl Hawnby, Hawnby, North Yorkshire The Social Distortion, Hull, East Yorkshire Best Twist on a Classic Sunday Roast #