A top Leeds restaurant has been nominated for a prestigious award.

Chef Jono at V&V, in New Briggate, is in the running for the Best Sunday Roast 2024 by The Good Food Guide.

The award is designed to celebrate venues across the country that offer the best Sunday lunches whether that be a pub, restaurant, cafe or food truck.

Chef Jono at V&V is in the running for Best Sunday Roasts by the Good Food Guide. | Simon Hulme/National World

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post about the recognition, chef patron Jono Hawthorne said: “It’s a big thing. It’s testament to what we actually do at the restaurant.

“We've been doing Sunday lunches from day one and we offer something different.”

The city centre fine dining restaurant offers a unique five-course Sunday lunch, levelling up a dish Britain loves - all for just £49 per person.

“There's nowhere special to go on a Sunday, if you want just something a little extra,” Jono continues.

“Say you have a birthday or anniversary, it's a bit hard for you to go out somewhere, because it's just going to be a standard Sunday lunch.

“I think [Chef Jono at V&V] is just a nice place to come for a Sunday lunch. It's just a bit more elegant, a bit more about the experience and it’s not too expensive. It's not much more than a normal Sunday roast.

“And that’s why we have been nominated.”

This nomination by the prestigious Guide comes just days after the restaurant made the final cut at the Food Awards England, which is another top achievement for Jono and his team.

Jono said: “We're all just happy that we're getting nominated for these awards.

“But the main thing that we're focusing on is offering nice food. We just want to offer a great dining experience to our guests.”