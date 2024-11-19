Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A beloved music venue in Leeds city centre has announced closure.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team behind Boom, in Millwright Street, announced closure of the grassroots music venue last week on its social media channels.

It comes after the venue’s landlord decided to terminate the lease to start work on developing the building into flats and shops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a heartfelt Instagram post, the team thanked everyone who has been a “part of the history of Boom” and urged people to join them one last time before it shuts in March 2025.

Boom in Leeds is set to close in March 2025. Photo: Boom/Google | BOOM/Google

The full post said: “We are deeply saddened to announce the closure of Boom Leeds, a grassroots music venue located on Millwright Street in Leeds.

“Our landlord has decided to terminate our lease to start work on developing the building into flats & shops.

“We would like to thank the team here at boom past and present for what we've achieved over the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our community has always had our back and we would like to extend our thanks to everyone that has been part of the history of Boom.

“The support our venue has received from friends, fans, bands and individuals across the globe over the years has always been noticed and we're so grateful.

“We hope to see as many of you as possible over the following months to see the final gigs at Boom Leeds.

“Let’s give this place the send off it deserves.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founded 10 years ago, Boom has been the city’s go-to place for all things punk, hardcore and metal.

In a lengthier post on Substack, the business also announced it will be launching a new venue in 2025 to continue providing its services.

The new space, under a non-profit, will operate as a live music venue, bar, community space, rehearsal and creative studios.

Find out more about Boom and how you can support the venue via its official social media channels.