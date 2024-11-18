Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Owners of a much-loved Leeds restaurant have confirmed the closure of its original restaurant as the business is set to reopen in a new location next year.

The Swine That Dines will serve its last customers in its North Street site on December 21 2024 as plans to relocate the restaurant to a larger site nearby were announced earlier this year.

Speaking to the YEP, chef and co-owner Stu Myers said the business had outgrown its current venue, which he and his wife Jo took over in 2012.

The new site, which has yet to be announced, is said to allow them to increase their food and wine menu, host private dining and even bring a few more people on-board.

Thanking the “wonderful people” who have supported them over the years, Jo said the couple will be “taking January out to make sure everything is tip top and ready for launch”.

The Swine That Dines, in North Street. Photo: Tony Johnson | Tony Johnson

The full Instagram post said: “A little update. Our time at the original Swine is coming to an end. The tiny sandwich shop that Stu and I moved into over 12 years ago has been on such a journey, and as our family has evolved so have our plans. Thanks to all you wonderful people.

“At Christmas our last Swine That Dines service at North Street will be on 21st December, so now is your last chance to experience the original Swine before we move into the new place. We're open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays (and some Wednesdays!) in December and all those dates and times are bookable on our website.

“We will have news about our new, bigger restaurant in due course. But we will be taking January out to make sure everything is tip top and ready for launch. We promise we'll keep you updated (though if you sign up to our newsletter you'll find out first...)

“December menu will be posted very shortly. And don't forget we have Wednesday pie nights on the go before we shift too.

“NOW IS THE TIME to find a babysitter, book a leisurely lunch catch up with friends, sneak in a meal before the theatre, a gig or the cinema. We look forward to seeing you before we close our little home as we know it - a few tears may be shed.”

The Swine That Dines launched a Crowdfunder to make the move possible.

Loyal customers chipped in to raise more than £25,000, which will cover some of the changes the new venue needs including accessible toilets, extraction and fire suppression systems, minor structural changes, adaptations to the kitchen and furniture.