Leeds United parade: 17 city centre sports bars and beer gardens for promotion after party including BOX

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 2nd May 2025, 16:30 BST
Updated 5th May 2025, 08:26 BST

Leeds United are back in the Premier League and Monday is the day to celebrate.

Large crowds are expected to turn out in Leeds city centre on Monday (May 5), as Daniel Farke and his squad celebrate their return to the Premier League.

The Whites are scheduled to arrive in the city centre at around 1pm, with the parade set to last between an hour and an hour-and-a-half.

With Leeds enjoying plenty of sunshine and warm weather in recent days, we’ve compiled a list of city centre sports bars and beer gardens that will be open for any post parade after party.

If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

Here are 15 of the sports bars and beer gardens in Leeds city centre welcoming customers this bank holiday Monday...

Parkside Tavern, located on Merrion Street, boasts 18 lines of beer, an impressive rooftop terrace and a dedicated games room. Including four full-size pool tables, beer pong and shuffleboard.

1. Parkside Tavern

Parkside Tavern, located on Merrion Street, boasts 18 lines of beer, an impressive rooftop terrace and a dedicated games room. Including four full-size pool tables, beer pong and shuffleboard. | Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
The Palace, located on Leeds Kirkgate, boasts a beer garden, a number of HD screens fabulous HD screens, alongside a terrific food menu. It even offers a 5pm-8pm Monday happy hour.

2. The Palace

The Palace, located on Leeds Kirkgate, boasts a beer garden, a number of HD screens fabulous HD screens, alongside a terrific food menu. It even offers a 5pm-8pm Monday happy hour. | James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Bowers Tap, located on Lower Briggate, is spread out over two floors and has two big screens, plus 11 other TVs around the pub.

3. Bowers Tap

Bowers Tap, located on Lower Briggate, is spread out over two floors and has two big screens, plus 11 other TVs around the pub. | James Hardisty

Photo Sales
O'Neill's, located on Boar Lane, is ideally situated across from Leeds City Station is one of the most popular sports bars in the city centre.

4. O'Neill's

O'Neill's, located on Boar Lane, is ideally situated across from Leeds City Station is one of the most popular sports bars in the city centre. | Richard Cowdery/Google

Photo Sales
The Canary bar, located at Leeds Dock, is an industrial waterside hangout offering HD sports screenings, plenty of food deals and signature cocktails.

5. The Canary

The Canary bar, located at Leeds Dock, is an industrial waterside hangout offering HD sports screenings, plenty of food deals and signature cocktails. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Headrow House, located on the Leeds Headrow, features a large Beer Hall and two roof terraces. A table on the terrace is a hot commodity once the sun shines in Leeds.

6. Headrow House

Headrow House, located on the Leeds Headrow, features a large Beer Hall and two roof terraces. A table on the terrace is a hot commodity once the sun shines in Leeds. | James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsPromotionSports BarBeer
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice