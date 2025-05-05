The Whites are scheduled to arrive in the city centre at around 1pm, with the parade set to last between an hour and an hour-and-a-half.

With Leeds enjoying plenty of sunshine and warm weather in recent days, we’ve compiled a list of city centre sports bars and beer gardens that will be open for any post parade after party.

Here are 15 of the sports bars and beer gardens in Leeds city centre welcoming customers this bank holiday Monday...

1 . Parkside Tavern Parkside Tavern, located on Merrion Street, boasts 18 lines of beer, an impressive rooftop terrace and a dedicated games room. Including four full-size pool tables, beer pong and shuffleboard.

2 . The Palace The Palace, located on Leeds Kirkgate, boasts a beer garden, a number of HD screens fabulous HD screens, alongside a terrific food menu. It even offers a 5pm-8pm Monday happy hour.

3 . Bowers Tap Bowers Tap, located on Lower Briggate, is spread out over two floors and has two big screens, plus 11 other TVs around the pub.

4 . O'Neill's O'Neill's, located on Boar Lane, is ideally situated across from Leeds City Station is one of the most popular sports bars in the city centre.

5 . The Canary The Canary bar, located at Leeds Dock, is an industrial waterside hangout offering HD sports screenings, plenty of food deals and signature cocktails.