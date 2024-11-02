This is one of the most booked restaurants in Leeds - and I completely understand why.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ivy in Victoria Leeds is synonymous with luxury. And when it landed in Leeds in September 2018, there was no going back - the people of Leeds were obsessed.

It’s been the place to head to for all special occasions, from birthdays to anniversaries. In recent years, it’s also been famed for its afternoon tea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Admittedly, I’ve not dined at The Ivy as much as I would have liked to. There are many dishes from the comprehensive menu that have appealed to me over the years.

The long overdue visit eventually came, when I decided to head down to Vicar Lane on a bleak midweek lunch with my friend.

Situated within the renowned Victoria Quarter arcade on Vicar Lane, The Ivy Victoria Quarter will be open seven days a week.

I should have anticipated the venue to be busy. After all, it’s one of Leeds’ most booked restaurants. But the warm and smartly-dressed maitre d’ found us a table, a cosy corner sofa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As more and more restaurants swing for a minimalist, monochromatic and sleek interior, it is always a treat walking into The Ivy, where no expense is spared to liven the place with bright colours, patterns and prints.

The maximalist nature of it all is wildly comfortable, a place where it's perfectly appropriate to dress up in your very best but also acceptable to pop in for a meal wearing jeans and carrying bags of shopping.

As we were introduced to the menu, which featured a very tempting cauliflower gnocchi special, by a friendly waiter, I realised it’s this that people come to the Ivy for: the service.

It’s warm, it’s charming and nothing is ever too much of a bother for them. Even when our mains arrived and they hadn’t got my guest’s main course - the truffle chicken Milanese - quite right, they were more than happy to fix the issue immediately.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For £20.50, the dish is made with free-range fried hen’s egg, brioche-crumb and comes with truffle cream and Parmigiano Reggiano. It was a filling dish, my friend said, and another course was not needed.

Meanwhile, I indulged in the plant-based vegan cheeseburger with hand cut chips for £18.95 and a side of macaroni cheese gratinée for £7.95.

The plant based cheese burger at The Ivy, Leeds. Photo: Geha Pandey | Geha Pandey

I had heard good things about both dishes and they matched my expectations perfectly - they were simple, stripped back (with a focus on bringing out the natural flavour of ingredients) and satisfying. The burger had the thickest plant-based patty I had ever seen in Leeds and resembled meat remarkably well.

Despite being one of the city’s most booked restaurants, the service was quick; we were seated, served food and brought our £65 bill (which included two handmade ginger beers and a £7 service charge) within 70 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But you are also never made to feel rushed. In fact, eating leisurely at your own pace is encouraged. It’s what sets The Ivy apart from other restaurants in the city and in a time where some of our best are announcing closure, we are blessed to have a fancy experience like this at our doorsteps.