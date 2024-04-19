Here are 9 of the best-rated afternoon tea spots in Leeds - according to Google reviews - so you can pick a classy restaurant, or a spot that overlooks some of the gorgeous grounds of Roundhay Park to enjoy Yorkshire tea this April 21.
1. The Ivy
The Ivy, located in Victoria Quarter, has a rating of 4.4 stars from 1,778 Google reviews and is one of the top-rated places for afternoon tea. A customer at this restaurant said: “Loved this cute location for an afternoon tea with my daughter. We ordered the tea tower and it was delicious. The lemon cookie, the cucumber sandwich and scones were my favourite. Service was wonderful and welcoming.” Photo: The Ivy
2. Angelica
Angelica, in Trinity Leeds, has a rating of 4.3 stars from 568 Google reviews. A customer at this top-rated afternoon tea spot said: “Went for afternoon tea for a friend's birthday and I would highly recommend. Very good value and the staff were lovely, we had the bottomless prosecco which was a great way to spend the afternoon! Will definitely be back soon.” Photo: Angelica
3. Browns
Browns Leeds, located on the Headrow, has a rating of 4.2 stars from 2,060 Google reviews. Its afternoon tea is highly recommended. A customer at this restaurant said: “Fancy, classy, and comfortable. We had a lovely afternoon tea with a delicious cake selection. Our server, India V, was very attentive, helpful and polite.” Photo: Browns/Google
4. The Soap Factory
The Soap Factory, located in Whitehall Quay, has a rating of 4.2 stars from 354 Google reviews. A customer at this bar said: “Enjoyed a lovely afternoon tea here today for my mother-in-law's birthday. The food was delicious and there was plenty of it. The staff were very friendly and attentive, and great with our toddler. They couldn’t do enough for us. Would definitely recommend. Thank you.” Photo: Google
5. Sky Lounge
Sky Lounge, in Granary Wharf, has a rating of 4.3 stars from 1,385 Google reviews. A customer at this lounge said: “Lovely setting. Very pleasant, friendly staff. Great afternoon tea. Had a fab time. Thank you.” Photo: Simon Hulme/National World
6. Fleur Restaurant & Bar
Fleur Restaurant & Bar, located in the Light, is another fantastic place for afternoon tea. It has a rating of 4.4 stars from 603 Google reviews. A customer at this restaurant said: “The food was delicious, the service was excellent. Flynn looked after us so well. Will definitely come again.” Photo: Fleur
