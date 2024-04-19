4 . The Soap Factory

The Soap Factory, located in Whitehall Quay, has a rating of 4.2 stars from 354 Google reviews. A customer at this bar said: “Enjoyed a lovely afternoon tea here today for my mother-in-law's birthday. The food was delicious and there was plenty of it. The staff were very friendly and attentive, and great with our toddler. They couldn’t do enough for us. Would definitely recommend. Thank you.” Photo: Google