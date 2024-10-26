Booking website OpenTable analyses more than 500,000 new global diner reviews from the past month and sorts them by category to help foodies discover new favourites.

It has released its list for the top 10 most booked restaurants for regions across the UK, updated this month.

Here are the most booked restaurants in West Yorkshire, their ratings and what customers had to say about them.

Leeds restaurants dominate this list. There’s even one that was named the overall winner of The Good Food Guide's 2024 list of 100 Best Local Restaurants earlier this year.

1 . The Ivy The Ivy in Victoria Quarter is the most booked restaurant in West Yorkshire. It has a rating of 4.5 stars from 10,423 reviews.

2 . The Cut & Craft The next most booked restaurant in West Yorkshire is the Cut and Craft, in King Edward Street, which has a rating of 4.6 stars from 1,639 reviews.

3 . The Ivy Asia The Ivy Asia is next on the most booked restaurant list. Located in Vicar Lane, it has a rating of 4.7 stars from 2,227 reviews.

4 . Bill's Restaurant Bill's in Albion Place is one listed next as one of the most booked restaurants in West Yorkshire. It has a rating of 4.6 stars from 1,639 reviews.

5 . Estabulo Rodizio Bar and Grill Estabulo in The Light is next on this list. It has a rating of 4.1 stars from 3,070 reviews.

6 . Restaurant Bar And Grill Restaurant Bar and Grill is also one of the most booked restaurants in West Yorkshire, according to OpenTable. It has a rating of 4.4 stars from 393 reviews.