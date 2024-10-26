10 of the most booked restaurants in and around Leeds according to OpenTable including Ivy Asia and Riva Blu

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey

Community Reporter

Published 26th Oct 2024, 11:30 BST

The most booked restaurants in Leeds have been named.

Booking website OpenTable analyses more than 500,000 new global diner reviews from the past month and sorts them by category to help foodies discover new favourites.

It has released its list for the top 10 most booked restaurants for regions across the UK, updated this month.

If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from Leeds, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

Here are the most booked restaurants in West Yorkshire, their ratings and what customers had to say about them.

Leeds restaurants dominate this list. There’s even one that was named the overall winner of The Good Food Guide's 2024 list of 100 Best Local Restaurants earlier this year.

The Ivy in Victoria Quarter is the most booked restaurant in West Yorkshire. It has a rating of 4.5 stars from 10,423 reviews.

1. The Ivy

The Ivy in Victoria Quarter is the most booked restaurant in West Yorkshire. It has a rating of 4.5 stars from 10,423 reviews. | Google Street View Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
The next most booked restaurant in West Yorkshire is the Cut and Craft, in King Edward Street, which has a rating of 4.6 stars from 1,639 reviews.

2. The Cut & Craft

The next most booked restaurant in West Yorkshire is the Cut and Craft, in King Edward Street, which has a rating of 4.6 stars from 1,639 reviews. | Tony Johnson Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
The Ivy Asia is next on the most booked restaurant list. Located in Vicar Lane, it has a rating of 4.7 stars from 2,227 reviews.

3. The Ivy Asia

The Ivy Asia is next on the most booked restaurant list. Located in Vicar Lane, it has a rating of 4.7 stars from 2,227 reviews. | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Bill’s in Albion Place is one listed next as one of the most booked restaurants in West Yorkshire. It has a rating of 4.6 stars from 1,639 reviews.

4. Bill's Restaurant

Bill’s in Albion Place is one listed next as one of the most booked restaurants in West Yorkshire. It has a rating of 4.6 stars from 1,639 reviews. | Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Estabulo in The Light is next on this list. It has a rating of 4.1 stars from 3,070 reviews.

5. Estabulo Rodizio Bar and Grill

Estabulo in The Light is next on this list. It has a rating of 4.1 stars from 3,070 reviews. | Estabulo Rodizio Bar and Grill Photo: Estabulo Rodizio Bar and Grill

Photo Sales
Restaurant Bar and Grill is also one of the most booked restaurants in West Yorkshire, according to OpenTable. It has a rating of 4.4 stars from 393 reviews.

6. Restaurant Bar And Grill

Restaurant Bar and Grill is also one of the most booked restaurants in West Yorkshire, according to OpenTable. It has a rating of 4.4 stars from 393 reviews. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:RestaurantsLeeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice