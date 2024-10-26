Booking website OpenTable analyses more than 500,000 new global diner reviews from the past month and sorts them by category to help foodies discover new favourites.
Here are the most booked restaurants in West Yorkshire, their ratings and what customers had to say about them.
1. The Ivy
The Ivy in Victoria Quarter is the most booked restaurant in West Yorkshire. It has a rating of 4.5 stars from 10,423 reviews. | Google Street View Photo: Google Street View
2. The Cut & Craft
The next most booked restaurant in West Yorkshire is the Cut and Craft, in King Edward Street, which has a rating of 4.6 stars from 1,639 reviews. | Tony Johnson Photo: Tony Johnson
3. The Ivy Asia
The Ivy Asia is next on the most booked restaurant list. Located in Vicar Lane, it has a rating of 4.7 stars from 2,227 reviews. | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme
4. Bill's Restaurant
Bill’s in Albion Place is one listed next as one of the most booked restaurants in West Yorkshire. It has a rating of 4.6 stars from 1,639 reviews. | Google Photo: Google
5. Estabulo Rodizio Bar and Grill
Estabulo in The Light is next on this list. It has a rating of 4.1 stars from 3,070 reviews. | Estabulo Rodizio Bar and Grill Photo: Estabulo Rodizio Bar and Grill
6. Restaurant Bar And Grill
Restaurant Bar and Grill is also one of the most booked restaurants in West Yorkshire, according to OpenTable. It has a rating of 4.4 stars from 393 reviews. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty
