Crown Buffet Leeds: Beloved Chinese all-you-can-eat restaurant announces closure after 17 years
Crown Buffet in Gower Street announced closure earlier this year, with its last day on August 28 2024.
Owners of the longstanding restaurant, which opened in 2007, said the closure came after much consideration and thanked its customers for its support over the last 17 years.
The announcement on the website also said they will be looking to launch a new restaurant soon.
The full statement said: “After a long considered planning, the site known as Crown Buffet will shut down and close on the 28th August 2024.
“We thank you for your custom over the long years that we have been trading.
“We will try to find a new site and re-establish a new restaurant however this may take some time.
“We will try to keep you posted for news. Expectation for a timeline maybe the first quarter of 2025.”
Crown Buffet was best known for its all-you-can-eat offering, which was all cooked to order, priced at just £21.99 per person.
The Chinese restaurant also served an extensive handmade selection of dim sum and dishes with a spicy kick.
